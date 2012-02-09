* ECB holds rates at 1 pct, sees signs of stabilization
* Deal for Greek aid buoys euro, but strength seen temporary
* BoE injects another 50 billion pounds into economy
* Better-than-expected U.S. data boosts dollar vs yen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 9 The euro traded in a
narrow range after hitting a new two-month high against the
dollar on Thursday after Greek leaders agreed to a
deal on reforms needed to avoid a messy default and the European
Central Bank chief flagged tentative economic improvement in the
euro zone.
Greece's deal removed an important obstacle for the euro,
which had been trading narrowly as investors placed bets based
on headlines. With the overhang of Greece out of the way, the
euro's strength could prove to be temporary, with the focus
likely shifting to larger debt-burdened countries, such as Italy
and Spain.
Greek political leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on
reforms and austerity measures to secure a second international
bailout and avoid a chaotic default, hours before the country's
financial backers began meeting in Brussels.
"The euro will likely see some more gains in the next few
days, largely due to people taking profits on short euro
positions," said Chris Fernandes, vice president, senior foreign
exchange advisor for the capital markets division of Bank of the
West.
"While the ECB's LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)
gives much more assurance to the euro zone, it is also flooding
the market with liquidity and by pushing yields down it also
puts downward pressure on the euro."
The ECB's second three-year liquidity operation, or LTRO,
is on Feb. 29. The central bank funnelled banks 489 billion
euros at a first three-year ultra-cheap loan operation in
December, a measure that had gone a long way to calm financial
market turmoil.
Fernandes, who is based in San Ramon, California, said he
sees the euro dropping below $1.30 within the next month.
"It also would not be surprising if it hits the January
low," he said. "The euro, however, should fluctuate somewhere
between the low-to-mid $1.30s in the second half of the year."
Bank of the West's capital markets division has almost $10
billion in assets under management, which includes currencies.
In late afternoon New York trade, the euro was up 0.2
percent at $1.3284 after earlier hitting a two-month high of
$1.3321.
The ECB held rates at 1 percent Thursday but President Mario
Draghi said the outlook for the economy, while uncertain, had
stabilized.
The euro also rallied against the yen, hitting a two-month
high of 103.28 yen.
Unlike the ECB, the Bank of England said it would ease
policy further by injecting another 50 billion pounds into the
UK financial system. But sterling held slender gains against the
dollar, as some expected even more aggressive action.
EUROPE, U.S. OUTLOOKS IMPROVE
An unexpected decline last week in the number of Americans
applying for jobless benefits also boosted hopes for faster U.S.
growth in 2012 and helped the dollar rise against the yen.
The dollar last traded 0.9 percent higher at 77.00 yen
.
Despite fears about Europe's debt crisis, the euro ended
2011 down just 3.13 percent and has nearly recovered those
losses so far in 2012.
"What currency markets have been telling us all along is
that the dire language we heard about a collapse of the euro"
was exaggerated, said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer
at Samson Capital Advisors, with $7.4 billion in assets.
He said Samson's currency strategy is to be modestly
underweight the euro but said that could eventually change to
neutral.
"While the situation remains fluid, the agreement between
the Greek politicians is a key development which should pave the
way for further Greek financing and a Greek debt writedown in
the coming days," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
Strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.
"Overall we believe today's central bank and political
developments should support a favorable market backdrop,
suggesting further gains for commodity and emerging currencies."