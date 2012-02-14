* BOJ to boost asset buys by Y10 trln, to buy long-term JGBs * Analysts say dlr/yen unlikely to rise to 80 yen soon * U.S. retail sales data disappoint, cut into dollar/yen gains By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Feb 14 The yen slid on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan ramped up its asset-buying program, but disappointing U.S. retail data capped the dollar's gains as analysts said the safe-haven yen would likely bounce back in coming sessions. The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset buying and lending scheme by 10 trillion yen to 65 trillion yen, to try to bolster Japan's economy, with the entire increase to be used to purchase long-term Japanese government bonds. That easing lifted the dollar to as high as 78.18 yen , a three-week high, according to Reuters data. But data showing U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January eroded some of the dollar's advance, with the greenback up 0.64 percent to 78.07 yen. The euro extended losses against the dollar after the data, as well, dropping 0.21 percent to $1.3165. The drop took the single currency below its 14-day simple moving average; the euro has not closed below that level in nearly a month. "We had a little sell-off in the euro after the report, but that's partly on the back of the risk-off selling the last half hour," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City. While the BoJ's action reinforced recent yen weakening, analysts said, the ongoing euro zone debt crisis could see investors turn back to the Japanese currency, which is considered a safe haven. A rally in global stock markets this year has seen the yen lose ground against the euro and the U.S. dollar. The low-yielding yen tends to underperform when risk sentiment improves as investors use it as a funding currency to buy higher-yielding assets. One key topside level for dollar/yen in the near term lies near 78.29 yen, just above its late January high. The dollar probed above its 200-day moving average at 78.05 yen on the EBS platform, and a daily close above there for the first time since 2011 would be a clear positive sign. Support for the dollar was back at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 77.43. "We think dollar/yen will struggle to get through the 80 yen area which has capped recent moves higher," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale. "Although the BoJ has announced another expansion, when put into context it is catching up with easing measures taken in the U.S.," she added. STERLING FALLS Sterling fell to a two-week low against the dollar after ratings agency Moody's unnerved investors by warning it could cut the UK's prized Aaa credit rating, citing weak growth prospects and risks from the euro zone debt crisis. The currency slipped 0.39 percent to $1.5705. Sterling had been supported by a sense that the UK's credit rating was safe, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy For North America at BNP Paribas in New York. "That's now been challenged," he added. "I think some people will be questioning their appetite for gilts." Moody's said it may cut its ratings of France and Austria, as well, while it downgraded six other European nations, including Italy. The ratings agency's move on euro zone sovereign ratings follows action by Standard & Poor's last month, when France and Austria lost their triple-A status while Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia were downgraded. While the euro hit a session high after a German ZEW survey of economic sentiment rose this month, ongoing worries about the euro zone debt crisis have kept traders wary of the single currency. The European Union has given Greece until Wednesday, when euro zone finance ministers are expected to meet, to specify how 325 million euros of the 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget savings as a condition of Athens receiving a second rescue package will be achieved. By the same deadline, Greek political leaders must give a written commitment to implement the terms of the rescue deal. "The market is dominated by Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting and there is still huge tail risk for the euro," Societe Generale's Rosborough said.