* BOJ to boost asset buys by Y10 trln, to buy long-term JGBs
* Analysts say dlr/yen unlikely to rise to 80 yen soon
* Euro, sterling slide against dollar
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 14 The yen fell to a
multi-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after
the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program, though
analysts cautioned that the yen's slide could be braked as the
effect of the monetary easing fades.
The euro also fell after Moody's downgraded six European
countries and warned it may cut three others' ratings.
The dollar traded as high as 78.46 yen, surging more
than 1 percent to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data
from Reuters and EBS.
The dollar subsequently traded at 78.43 yen, tracking its
biggest one-day gain since Oct. 31, when Japan unilaterally
intervened in foreign exchange markets to weaken the currency.
The euro also climbed against the yen, reaching as
high as 103.18 yen before leveling off at 103.07 yen.
The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its
asset-buying and lending scheme by 10 trillion yen to 65
trillion yen, to try to bolster Japan's economy. The entire
increase is to be used to purchase long-term Japanese government
bonds.
The easing "played up concerns about the outlook
for the Japanese economy. That could keep door open for further
easing down the road," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
with Travelex Global Payments in Washington, D.C.
"I think for the time being the Japanese yen is pushed to
the back burner as a (safe-)haven asset, given fresh concerns
about the health of the Japanese economy," he added.
A rally in global stock markets this year has been
accompanied by a decline in the yen versus the euro and the U.S.
dollar as investors have sought riskier investments. The
low-yielding yen tends to underperform when risk sentiment
improves as investors use it as a funding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets.
The dollar on Tuesday jumped above its 200-day
moving average at 78.05 yen for the first time mid-April, and a
daily close above there for the first time since 2011 would be a
clear positive sign. Support for the dollar was back at the top
of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 77.43.
Still, analysts said, the dollar could rise much higher.
"We think dollar/yen will struggle to get through the 80 yen
area, which has capped recent moves higher," said Lauren
Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Although the BoJ has announced another expansion, when put
into context it is catching up with easing measures taken in the
U.S.," she added.
EURO, STERLING FALL
The euro fell against the dollar and sterling fell to a
two-week low against the greenback after ratings agency Moody's
warned it may cut the ratings of France, Britain and Austria and
downgraded six other European nations.
The euro fell 0.49 percent to $1.3129, as sterling
dropped 0.63 percent to $1.5666.
Sterling had been supported by a sense that the UK's credit
rating was safe, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for North
America at BNP Paribas in New York.
"That's now been challenged," he added. "I think some people
will be questioning their appetite for gilts."
Moody's move follows action by Standard & Poor's
last month, when France and Austria lost their triple-A status
while Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia and
Slovenia were downgraded.
The European Union has given Greece until Wednesday, when
euro zone finance ministers are expected to meet to specify how
325 million euros of the 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget
savings as a condition of Athens receiving a second rescue
package will be achieved.
By the same deadline, Greek political leaders must give a
written commitment to implement the terms of the rescue deal.
"The market is dominated by Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting
and there is still huge tail risk for the euro," Societe
Generale's Rosborough said.