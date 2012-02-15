* Euro zone officials considering delay of Greek bailout
* Euro falls to lowest in more than a week vs dollar
* Euro slides from 2-month highs vs yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The euro slid to its
lowest in more than a week against the dollar on
Wednesday after euro zone officials said a proposal was
being considered to delay all or part of Greece's bailout while
avoiding a chaotic default.
European Union sources said the delay may last until after
Greece holds elections in April. The news
triggered stop-loss sell orders on the break of $1.31 and below
102.82 yen.
"The brinksmanship among creditors, euro zone officals, and
Greece is weighing on the euro," said Mark McCormick, currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. He added that
the proposed delay in the Greece's rescue package until after
the April elections could be problematic because of bond
redemptions in March.
"The EU may have to provide bridge loan for Greece to avoid
a default," McCormick said.
The latest Greek headlines overshadowed news China would
continue investing in euro zone debt and pledges from Greek
Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough
austerity measures.
In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.3 percent at
$1.30850, falling as low as $1.30668 on trading
platform EBS, its lowest since Feb 6.
Traders cited key support at $1.3026/27 Feb 1 and Feb 6 lows
on EBS. Psychological support was at $1.30.
Against the yen, the euro fell from roughly two-month highs
at 103.490 yen after the Greek news and was last at
102.544, down 0.4 percent.
Earlier in the session, data showed a contraction in the
euro zone's quarterly GDP, adding to concerns the currency bloc
could slip into recession.
Euro zone economic output shrank by 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2011, as forecast. The data had limited impact
on the euro but analysts said weak European growth could weigh
on the currency versus the dollar in the medium term as the U.S.
economic picture improves.
The dollar, meanwhile, slipped against the yen to trade 0.1
percent lower at 78.390. Monetary easing steps from
the Bank of Japan on Tuesday had weighed on the Japanese
currency and earlier pushed the dollar to a 3-1/2 month high of
78.67 yen.
The greenback, however, was well above strong support at its
200-day moving average, currently around 78.04 yen, having
closed above it for the first time since mid-April. Tough
resistance was seen at the post-intervention high of 79.55 yen.