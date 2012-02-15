* Euro zone officials considering delay of Greek bailout
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The euro slid to its
lowest in more than a week against the dollar and from two-month
peaks versus the yen on Wednesday as euro zone
officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for
Greece while still avoiding a chaotic default.
European Union sources said the delay may last until after
Greece holds elections in April. That could
present difficulties because Greece has bond redemptions due on
March 20.
The news triggered stop-loss sell orders on the break of
$1.31 in euro/dollar and below 102.82 yen in euro/yen.
"Europe and Greece are playing a game of chicken, and
unfortunately their mutual unwillingness to back down this close
to the March 20 deadline means that default may be unavoidable,"
said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"In fact, the refusal of euro area countries to unlock
bailout funds is a sign that they have become more willing to
let Greece default."
The latest Greek headlines overshadowed news China would
continue investing in euro zone debt and pledges from Greek
Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough
austerity measures.
In midday New York trading, the euro was down 0.4 percent at
$1.30660, falling as low as $1.30580 on trading
platform EBS, its lowest since Feb 6.
Traders cited key support at $1.3026/27, the Feb. 1 and Feb.
6 lows on EBS, with psychological support still at the $1.30
level.
Goldman Sachs said in a research note it closed its long
euro/dollar trade as "the next few weeks will see significant
uncertainties" linked to the implementation of the Greek rescue
package. The bank added that near-term volatility could pick up.
In addition, Goldman said the compression in sovereign
spreads in the euro zone, one of the main reasons for the
initial long euro/dollar trade recommendation, has run its
course. "Although the compression may extend, the upside is now
significantly smaller versus a month ago," the U.S. investment
bank said.
Against the yen, the euro fell from roughly two-month highs
at 103.490 yen after the Greek news to session lows
at 102.220. Hedge funds were reportedly sellers of euros versus
the Japanese currency. The euro was last at 102.348 yen, down
0.7 percent.
Data showed the euro zone's gross domestic product
contracted in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns the
currency bloc could slip into recession.
The data had limited impact on the euro, but analysts said
weak European growth could weigh on the currency versus the
dollar in the medium term as the U.S. economic picture improves.
The dollar, meanwhile, slipped against the yen to trade 0.2
percent lower at 78.348, but with good support at
78.25 yen from Japanese life insurance firms and importers.
Monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday had
weighed on the Japanese currency and earlier pushed the dollar
to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.67 yen.
The greenback, however, was also well above strong support
at its 200-day moving average, currently around 78.067 yen,
having closed above it on Tuesday for the first time since
mid-April. Tough resistance was seen at the post-intervention
high of 79.55 yen.
Japan's shrinking current account surplus, its trade deficit
and signs of economic recovery in the United States have also
knocked sentiment toward the yen.
Pierre Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva
Investors, which has total assets under management of around 300
billion euros, saw a positive outlook further out in dollar/yen,
potentially rising to 85 yen in six to 12 months.
The risk-correlated Australian dollar, meanwhile,
rose 0.4 percent to US$1.0716, while the New Zealand dollar
was up 0.7 percent at US$0.8372.