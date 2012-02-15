* Euro zone officials considering delay of Greek bailout

* Euro falls to lowest in more than a week vs dollar

* Euro slides from 2-month highs vs yen

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 15 The euro slid to its lowest in more than a week against the dollar and from two-month peaks versus the yen on Wednesday as euro zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for Greece while still avoiding a chaotic default.

European Union sources said the delay may last until after Greece holds elections in April. That could present difficulties because Greece has bond redemptions due on March 20.

The news triggered stop-loss sell orders on the break of $1.31 in euro/dollar and below 102.82 yen in euro/yen.

"Europe and Greece are playing a game of chicken, and unfortunately their mutual unwillingness to back down this close to the March 20 deadline means that default may be unavoidable," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"In fact, the refusal of euro area countries to unlock bailout funds is a sign that they have become more willing to let Greece default."

The latest Greek headlines overshadowed news China would continue investing in euro zone debt and pledges from Greek Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough austerity measures.

In midday New York trading, the euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.30660, falling as low as $1.30580 on trading platform EBS, its lowest since Feb 6.

Traders cited key support at $1.3026/27, the Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 lows on EBS, with psychological support still at the $1.30 level.

Goldman Sachs said in a research note it closed its long euro/dollar trade as "the next few weeks will see significant uncertainties" linked to the implementation of the Greek rescue package. The bank added that near-term volatility could pick up.

In addition, Goldman said the compression in sovereign spreads in the euro zone, one of the main reasons for the initial long euro/dollar trade recommendation, has run its course. "Although the compression may extend, the upside is now significantly smaller versus a month ago," the U.S. investment bank said.

Against the yen, the euro fell from roughly two-month highs at 103.490 yen after the Greek news to session lows at 102.220. Hedge funds were reportedly sellers of euros versus the Japanese currency. The euro was last at 102.348 yen, down 0.7 percent.

Data showed the euro zone's gross domestic product contracted in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns the currency bloc could slip into recession.

The data had limited impact on the euro, but analysts said weak European growth could weigh on the currency versus the dollar in the medium term as the U.S. economic picture improves.

The dollar, meanwhile, slipped against the yen to trade 0.2 percent lower at 78.348, but with good support at 78.25 yen from Japanese life insurance firms and importers.

Monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday had weighed on the Japanese currency and earlier pushed the dollar to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.67 yen.

The greenback, however, was also well above strong support at its 200-day moving average, currently around 78.067 yen, having closed above it on Tuesday for the first time since mid-April. Tough resistance was seen at the post-intervention high of 79.55 yen.

Japan's shrinking current account surplus, its trade deficit and signs of economic recovery in the United States have also knocked sentiment toward the yen.

Pierre Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva Investors, which has total assets under management of around 300 billion euros, saw a positive outlook further out in dollar/yen, potentially rising to 85 yen in six to 12 months.

The risk-correlated Australian dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent to US$1.0716, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.7 percent at US$0.8372.