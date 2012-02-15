* Euro zone officials considering delay of Greek bailout
* Euro falls to more than one-week low vs dollar
* Euro slides from 2-month highs vs yen
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The euro fell to a more
than one-week low against the dollar and fell back against the
yen after hitting a two-month peak on Wednesday as
euro zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout
package for Greece while still avoiding a chaotic debt default.
European Union sources said the delay could last until after
Greece holds elections in April, though there are options being
considered that would still let Greece meet a 14.5 billion euro
bond redemption payment due on March 20.
The news triggered stop-loss sell orders on the break of
$1.31 in euro/dollar and below 102.82 yen in euro/yen.
"Europe and Greece are playing a game of chicken, and
unfortunately their mutual unwillingness to back down this close
to the March 20 deadline means that default may be unavoidable,"
said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City,
New Jersey. "In fact, the refusal of euro area countries to
unlock bailout funds is a sign that they have become more
willing to let Greece default."
The latest Greek headlines overshadowed news that China
would continue investing in euro zone debt and pledges from
Greek Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to
tough austerity measures.
In early afternoon New York trade, the euro was down 0.5
percent at $1.3057, according to Reuters data. At one
point the euro fell to its lowest level since Feb. 6 at $1.3051.
Traders cited key support around $1.3025, near the lows of
Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, with psychological support still at the $1.30
level.
Goldman Sachs said in a research note it closed its long
euro/dollar trade as "the next few weeks will see significant
uncertainties" linked to the implementation of the Greek rescue
package. The bank added that near-term volatility could pick up.
In addition, Goldman said the compression in sovereign
spreads in the euro zone, one of the main reasons for the
initial long euro/dollar trade recommendation, has run its
course. "Although the compression may extend, the upside is now
significantly smaller versus a month ago," the U.S. investment
bank said.
Against the yen, the euro fell from roughly two-month highs
after the Greek news to hit session lows at 102.19, using
Reuters data. Hedge funds were reportedly sellers of euros
versus the Japanese currency. The euro was last at
102.26 yen, down 0.7 percent.
Data showed the euro zone's gross domestic product
contracted in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns the
currency bloc could slip into recession.
The data had limited impact on the euro, but analysts said
weak European growth could weigh on the currency versus the
dollar in the medium term as the U.S. economic picture improves.
The dollar slipped against the yen to trade 0.2 percent
lower at 78.33.
Monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday had
weighed on the Japanese currency and earlier pushed the dollar
to a 3-1/2-month high.
The greenback, however, was well above strong support at its
200-day simple moving average, currently around 78.02 yen,
having closed above it on Tuesday for the first time since
mid-April.
Japan's shrinking current account surplus, its trade deficit
and signs of economic recovery in the United States have also
knocked sentiment on the yen.
Pierre Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva
Investors in London, which has total assets under management of
around 300 billion euros, saw a positive outlook further out for
the dollar against the yen, potentially rising to 85 yen in six
to 12 months.
The risk-correlated Australian dollar, meanwhile,
rose 0.3 percent to US$1.0706. The New Zealand dollar was
up 0.4 percent at US$0.8350 after earlier climbing to its
highest level since September.