* Euro zone officials considering delay of Greek bailout
* Euro falls to more than one-week low vs dollar
* Euro slides from 2-month highs vs yen
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The euro slipped to a
more than one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday and fell
against the yen, after earlier hitting a two-month peak, as euro
zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package
for Greece while still avoiding a chaotic debt default.
European Union sources said the delay could last until after
Greece holds elections in April, though there are options being
considered that would still let Greece meet a 14.5 billion euro
bond redemption payment due on March 20.
The news triggered stop-loss sell orders on the break of
$1.31 in euro/dollar and below 102.82 yen in euro/yen.
As the rhetoric ramped up, a visibly angry Greek President
Karolos Papoulias accused German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble of insulting his nation, reflecting growing public
resentment of almost daily lectures from Berlin on the dire
state of the Greek economy..
Later, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said
Greece could announce a debt swap scheme with private
bondholders on Monday if euro zone ministers at a meeting that
day sign off on an overall rescue package..
"Europe and Greece are playing a game of chicken, and
unfortunately their mutual unwillingness to back down this close
to the March 20 deadline means that default may be unavoidable,"
said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City,
New Jersey. "In fact, the refusal of euro area countries to
unlock bailout funds is a sign that they have become more
willing to let Greece default."
The headlines on Greece overshadowed news that China would
continue investing in euro zone debt and pledges from Greek
Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough
austerity measures.
In early afternoon New York trade, the euro was down 0.3
percent at $1.3072, according to Reuters data. At one
point the euro fell to its lowest level since Feb. 6 at $1.3043.
Traders cited key support around $1.3025, near the lows of
Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, with psychological support still at the $1.30
level.
Goldman Sachs said in a research note it closed its long
euro/dollar trade as "the next few weeks will see significant
uncertainties" linked to the implementation of the Greek rescue
package. The bank added that near-term volatility could pick up.
In addition, Goldman said the compression in sovereign
spreads in the euro zone, one of the main reasons for the
initial long euro/dollar trade recommendation, has run its
course. "Although the compression may extend, the upside is now
significantly smaller versus a month ago," the U.S. investment
bank said.
Against the yen, the euro fell from roughly two-month highs
after the Greek news, and hit session lows at 102.17, using
Reuters data. Hedge funds were reportedly sellers of euros
versus the Japanese currency. The euro was last at
102.42 yen, down 0.5 percent.
Data showed the euro zone's gross domestic product
contracted in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns the
currency bloc could slip into recession.
The data had limited impact on the euro, but analysts said
weak European growth could weigh on the currency versus the
dollar in the medium term as the U.S. economic picture improves.
The euro briefly extended losses against the dollar after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting sparked fresh
risk aversion. The minutes showed a few officials in January
believed another round of central bank bond buying would be
needed before long to support the U.S. economy..
The dollar slipped against the yen to trade 0.2 percent
lower at 78.33.
Monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan on
Tuesday had weighed on the Japanese currency and earlier pushed
the dollar to a 3-1/2-month high.
The greenback, however, was well above strong support at its
200-day simple moving average, currently around 78.02 yen,
having closed above it on Tuesday for the first time since
mid-April.
Japan's shrinking current account surplus, its trade deficit
and signs of economic recovery in the United States have also
knocked sentiment on the yen.
Pierre Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva
Investors in London, which has total assets under management of
around 300 billion euros, saw a positive outlook further out for
the dollar against the yen, potentially rising to 85 yen in six
to 12 months.
The risk-correlated Australian dollar, meanwhile,
rose 0.2 percent to US$1.0693. The New Zealand dollar was
up 0.3 percent at US$0.8338 after earlier climbing to its
highest level since September.