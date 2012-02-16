* Decision on Greek bailout put off until at least Monday * U.S. economic data better than expected; dlr highest since Oct vs yen * Swedish crown falls as central bank cuts rates By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Feb 16 Better-than-expected U.S. economic data boosted the dollar against the yen and helped the euro pare losses against the greenback, but analysts said continued worries about the Greek debt crisis could keep investors wary. The dollar hit its highest level against the yen since Oct. 31, when Japan unilaterally intervened in foreign exchange markets. The euro stepped back from a three-week low against the greenback after data suggested the U.S. labor and housing markets could be healing. New U.S. jobless claims fell to a near four-year low last week, and U.S. housing starts also beat expectations in January. "Anytime we get improvement in these labor market indicators it's significant," said Ellen Zentner, senior U.S. economist at Nomura Securities in New York. The dollar broke above reported stop-loss orders above 78.80 yen, although traders said option-related offers ahead of 79 yen may cap gains. The greenback traded as high as 78.94 yen, more recently changing hands at 78.89 yen. The dollar's prospects against the yen were boosted after it broke above the 200-day moving average this week. But some analysts said that until U.S two-year yields moved higher, the greenback was likely to stay under 80 yen. Analysts also noted that pressure on the euro will continue, after euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday failed to reach agreement on a new bailout package for Athens, delaying a decision until Monday. "To the extent that the situation in Europe remains, at least in recent days, more the overriding focus, I'm not sure this (U.S.) data is going to be enough to really change that current dynamic," said Robert Lynch, head of currency strategy for the Americas at HSBC in New York. The euro traded at $1.3022, down 0.37 percent against the dollar but nonetheless off a session low. The single currency was hovering around psychologically key support and a reported options barrier at $1.30. Technical analysts said support around $1.2965-75 may help stem losses. Markets are still expecting Greece to avoid a disorderly default, said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "The market is being pretty sanguine in its belief that everything is going to be fine with Greece and Portugal and Spain," he said. "If they throw Greece to the wolves and just let them declare bankruptcy, I think we'd be at $1.20 in a hurry," he added. The options market showed investors were increasingly looking to buy protection against further euro losses. "The market is probably pricing in a better-than-evens probability that a near-term deal will be reached on Greece and avoid a messy default, which suggests there are more risks to the downside for the euro if there is no deal on Monday," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC. Greece must repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on March 20, which it cannot do without the help of international aid. Analysts said failure to reach a deal on Monday could see the euro drop towards the mid-January low around $1.2624. "There are no answers on how Greece will be treated ... If there is no resolution it poses risks for the euro," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. SEB forecasts the euro will fall to $1.25 by the end of the first quarter, but Hammer said it could reach this level sooner. A break below support around $1.29 would open up a move towards the lows of $1.2624 hit in the middle of last month. EU sources told Reuters the euro zone is examining ways of holding back parts or even all of Greece's second bailout funds while still avoiding a disorderly default next month. If the Greek situation is not contained, fears will quickly grow that other highly indebted euro zone countries may follow suit. Elsewhere, the Swedish crown fell against the euro after the Swedish central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.