* Euro gains despite doubts about Greek bailout
implementation
* Resistance just above $1.33 seen capping euro gains
* Euro zone consumer confidence rises in February
* Dollar/yen hovering near 6-1/2-month high
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The euro rose against the
dollar on Tuesday as an overnight bailout deal for Greece
prompted investors to pare positions against the currency
despite doubts about the deal's implementation.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic
default next month after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular
cuts and private bondholders to take bigger losses.
The euro hit a session high of $1.3292 after the
successful talks overnight. In midday trade, the euro was 0.1
percent higher at $1.3254, with near-term support at the day's
low of $1.3184.
"Being short the euro is a stale position right now," said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director, head of trading, at Faros
Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. "Many had questioned whether
or not Greece would stay in the EUR, but last night's decisions
were a resounding vote of yes."
Currency speculators' bets in favor of the U.S. dollar
soared in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. Euro shorts rose
as negotiations about Greece's second rescue package dragged on.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
Borthwick said there is market talk that finance ministers
are discussing an International Monetary Fund firewall and while
nothing has been announced, he believes there is one coming,
with expected donors including Japan, China and Mexico to name a
few.
"An announcement of some sort will likely come out of the
upcoming G20 meeting and that could move the euro sharply
higher," he said. "The euro has also yet to catch up with
Italian and Spanish bond yields, which have dropped to levels
last seen at the start of September of last year."
A break of $1.3320 is seen likely and after that, he said
momentum should take over, with the euro possibly reaching
$1.40.
"A lot of uncertainty has been removed, with regards to
Greece as well as the euro zone's economy," Borthwick added.
Euro zone consumer confidence rose for the second
consecutive month in February as Europeans showed timid signs of
increased spending after last year's collapse in morale.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 0.5 percent
contraction in the euro zone economy in 2012.
Investors remain concerned about how Greece would implement
the harsh austerity measures demanded of it, while some also saw
longer-term risks to the euro following an expected second
injection of cheap funds by the European Central Bank next week.
"While the Greece deal removed a temporary risk, the good
news was largely priced in ahead of the weekend, " said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"The deal was pretty much expected and the real surprise
would have been if no deal was reached," she said. "There are
still many hurdles to jump before Greece becomes a non-issue for
markets and broader European problems should keep the euro
weighed to the downside over the near term."
Sutton said her first-quarter forecast for the euro is $1.29
with a year-end target of $1.25.
The euro may get a lift if euro zone provisional purchasing
managers' surveys on manufacturing and services activity on
Wednesday and Thursday's German Ifo sentiment survey show some
improvement.
YEN AT MULTIMONTH LOWS
Approval of the Greek deal saw the euro hit a fresh
three-month high against the yen. It pulled back from that high
of 106.00 yen and in New York trade, was last up 0.1 percent at
105.58 yen.
The yen hovered near multimonth lows against most other
major currencies as last week's surprise easing by the Bank of
Japan prompted speculators to step up selling of the yen.
"Our end-year forecast of 80 yen has almost been hit
already," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, strategist at UBS. "The risks
are now to the upside to this forecast with dollar/yen likely to
trade in a 75-85 range in future compared to 75-80 previously."
The dollar was last up 0.1 percent at 79.72 yen, not
far from 79.89 yen hit on Monday, a 6-1/2-month high.