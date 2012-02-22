* Yen falls to 7-month low versus dollar of 80.37 yen
* Dollar resistance around 80.40 yen seen as key
* Euro zone services PMI disappoints, Greece concerns
persist
* Sterling falls after BoE minutes
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The yen skidded to a
seven-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, with more
weakness expected as recent monetary easing in Japan, a rise in
oil prices and interest rate differentials weigh on the
currency.
The euro was flat against the greenback as market
participants continued to weigh the implications of Greece's
bailout deal and a euro zone economy that is teetering on the
brink of a recession.
The yen has been on the defensive since the Bank of Japan's
surprise move to boost its asset buying program last week.
Some analysts said the move could mark the end of the yen's
long-term uptrend that prompted Japan to intervene in the
currency market three times last year.
"We are looking at a sea change in the strength of the yen,"
said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey.
"Japanese life insurers have been removing their hedges
since last week and that is putting pressure on the yen," he
said. "The Bank of Japan's movement to inject additional QE
(quantitative easing) has been weighing and its setting of an
inflation target sets the stage for even more QE."
The drop in the yen has also been mirroring rising yields in
U.S. Treasury securities, at the short end in particular. Oil
prices were at a 9-month high and also weighed on the yen.
"Japan lost a great deal of nuclear power after last year's
earthquake, so the rise in oil prices is also a factor."
The dollar hit a peak of 80.37 yen, its highest
since mid-July, with traders citing buying by Japanese importers
and offshore players. This took it beyond highs hit in October
and August after Japanese authorities acted to curb yen gains.
Comments from a Japanese Ministry of Finance official that
there was still a risk of the yen rising, and that Japan would
continue to monitor currency moves carefully and would respond
as needed, added to broad yen weakness.
The dollar faced resistance around 80.38 yen, the July 12
high, with traders reporting demand to sell around that level
and ahead of an options barrier at 80.50 yen.
The dollar has risen roughly 5 percent against the yen so
far in February, putting it on track for its biggest monthly
percentage gain since March 2010. The euro rose to a three-month
peak of 106.32 yen, its highest since mid-November,
and was last up 0.7 percent at 106.26 yen.
DANGER OF EURO ZONE RECESSION
But the euro retreated from near two-week highs against the
dollar hit the previous day as optimism over the long-awaited
Greek bailout deal reached early on Tuesday gave way to concerns
about economic growth and implementation risks.
Data on Wednesday indicated the euro zone economy is in
danger of tipping into recession, with the services sector
shrinking this month along with manufacturing.
Surveys of purchasing managers showed unexpectedly weak
activity in the region's most powerful economy, Germany, and in
France.
The euro was steady at $1.3232, below Tuesday's high
of $1.3293, its highest level since Feb. 9. Since late January
the euro has traded in a range roughly between $1.30 and $1.33.
But the euro rose to a two-month high against sterling
as the UK currency fell after Bank of England
minutes showed two votes for larger asset purchases this month,
increasing the risk of more easing later this year.
Market attention was also focused on the European Central
Bank's next long-term refinancing operation next week. The ECB
is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to banks, although
some forecasts were as high as 1 trillion.
"If the take-up is higher I think the euro goes up on that,
it plays on more liquidity being positive for risk appetite. We
could see it the other side of $1.35, " said Adam Cole, global
head of FX at RBC Capital Markets.
"But there's an equally large camp that believes LTROs are
close enough to quantitative easing to be more currency-negative
the larger they are."