* Yen falls to over 7-month low versus dollar of 80.39 yen
* Repatriation flows seen dampening dollar gain versus yen
* Euro zone services PMI disappoints, Greece concerns
persist
* Sterling falls after BoE minutes
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The yen tumbled to its
lowest level against the dollar in over seven months on
Wednesday, weighed by recent monetary easing in Japan, a rise in
oil prices and interest rate differentials.
The euro was little changed against the greenback as market
participants weighed the implications of Greece's bailout deal
and the ramifications of a euro zone economy that is teetering
on the brink of a recession.
The yen has been on the defensive since the Bank of Japan's
surprise move to boost its asset buying program last week. The
BoJ also set an inflation target, a move that could set the
stage for more asset purchases, or quantitative easing, by the
central bank.
Some analysts said the fall in the yen could mark the end of
its long-term uptrend that prompted Japan to intervene in the
currency market three times last year.
"We are looking at a sea change in the strength of the yen,"
said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey.
"Japanese life insurers have been removing their hedges
since last week and that is putting pressure on the yen," he
said. "The Bank of Japan's movement to inject additional QE has
been weighing and its setting of an inflation target sets the
stage for even more QE."
The drop in the yen has also been mirroring rising yields in
U.S. Treasury securities, at the short end in particular. A rise
in oil prices to a nine-month high also weighed on the yen.
"Japan lost a great deal of nuclear power after last year's
earthquake, so the rise in oil prices is also a factor," Dolan
said.
The dollar hit a peak of 80.39 yen, according to
Reuters data, its highest since mid-July, with traders citing
buying by Japanese importers and offshore players. This took it
beyond highs hit in October and August after Japanese
authorities acted to curb yen gains. The dollar last traded at
80.28 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day.
The currency pair is exhibiting its longest running uptrend
in almost a year.
"Over the past few weeks we have seen a steady rise in U.S.
yields, which has helped to create demand for U.S. dollars,"
said Kathy Lien, director of currency research, at GFT Forex in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"At the same time, the Bank of Japan's recent increase in
monetary stimulus killed demand for the Japanese yen," she said.
"However, traders need to be careful because the rally in
USD/JPY reflects a shift in interest rate expectations."
In addition, the end of Japan's fiscal year next month, a
period that typically sparks demand for yen as Japanese firms
repatriate their funds, could change the trend.
"Repatriation activity could halt the rally in USD/JPY,"
Lien said.
The euro also gained against the yen and was last up 0.8
percent at 106.32 yen.
Comments from a Japanese Ministry of Finance official that
there was still a risk of the yen rising and that Japan would
continue to monitor currency moves carefully and would respond
as needed added to broad yen weakness.
DANGER OF EURO ZONE RECESSION
Against the dollar the euro was little changed, investors
continued to weigh the long-awaited Greek bailout deal reached
early on Tuesday against concerns about economic growth and
implementation risks of the deal.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3248, below
Tuesday's high of $1.3293, its highest level since Feb. 9. Since
late January the euro has traded in a range roughly between
$1.30 and $1.33.
Surveys of purchasing managers released on Wednesday
indicated the euro zone economy is in danger of tipping into
recession, with Germany, Europe's biggest economy, unexpectedly
weak along with France. The survey showed contraction in the
services sector this month along with manufacturing.
But the euro rose to a two-month high against sterling
as the UK currency fell after Bank of England
minutes showed two votes for larger asset purchases this month,
increasing the risk of more easing later this year.