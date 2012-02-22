* Recent Japan easing, high oil prices weigh on yen
* Euro zone services PMI disappoints, Greece concerns
persist
* Sterling falls after BoE minutes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The yen dropped to
its lowest against the U.S. dollar in more than seven months on
Wednesday, undermined by recent monetary easing in Japan, a rise
in oil prices, and worsening economic fundamentals in the
world's third largest economy.
Sterling also heavily sold off after minutes of a Bank
of England meeting unexpectedly showed two policymakers favored
more expansion in the asset purchase program.
The euro, meanwhile, was slightly higher against the
dollar, partly boosted by news clearing house LCH.Clearnet
reduced the additional margin requirement on Irish government
bonds to 15 percent from 25 percent, suggesting an improving
outlook on Ireland. That offset surveys of
purchasing managers showing the euro zone economy is in danger
of sliding into recession.
David Watt, senior currency strategist, at RBC Capital
Markets in Toronto said the yen has captured the attention of
most market participants in a sell-off he believes is driven by
macro-economic forces.
"The U.S. is suddenly looking a lot better
than Japan," said Watt. " What we have seen happen is
the reversal in the dollar/yen two-year spread. For the last
couple of years, the spread has been narrow, but recently it has
started to widen again in favor of the U.S. dollar."
The widening in dollar/yen two-year spread reflects
recent improving U.S. economic data, compared to that of Japan.
Data early this week showed Japan posted a record trade deficit
in January and steep fall in exports to China.
The dollar hit a peak of 80.406 yen on
trading platfrom EBS, its highest since mid-July, with
traders citing buying by Japanese importers and offshore
players. This took it beyond highs hit in October and August
after Japanese authorities acted to curb yen gains. The dollar
last traded at 80.292 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day.
The currency pair has traded above its 200-day moving
average for the last seven sessions, exhibiting its longest
running uptrend in almost a year.
High oil prices are also a negative factor for the yen
as Japan is a heavy oil importer. After last year's natural
disaster in Japan, only 5 out of 54 nuclear reactors are in
operation, increasing demand for energy imports.
However, the market could see a reversal in yen selling
soon, as the end of Japan's fiscal year next month approaches, a
period that typically sparks demand for yen as Japanese firms
repatriate their funds.
"Repatriation activity could halt the rally in USD/JPY,"
said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City.
The euro also gained against the yen, rising to 106.573,
a more than three-month high on trading platform EBS.
It was last up 0.8 percent at 106.400 yen.
Comments from a Japanese Ministry of Finance official that
there was still a risk of the yen rising and that Japan would
continue to monitor currency moves carefully and would respond
as needed added to broad yen weakness.
DANGER OF EURO ZONE RECESSION
Against the dollar, the euro was slightly higher on the day.
Investors continued to weigh the long-awaited Greek bailout deal
reached early on Tuesday against concerns about economic growth
and implementation risks of the deal.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.32482,
below Tuesday's high of $1.3293, its highest level since Feb. 9.
Since late January the euro has traded in a range roughly
between $1.30 and $1.33.
Resistance remains lodged at the 100-day moving
average, currently at $1.33093. The euro has been unable to
trade beyond that level in nearly four months.
Earlier, surveys of purchasing managers released on
Wednesday indicated the euro zone economy is in danger of
tipping into recession, with Germany, Europe's biggest economy,
unexpectedly weak along with France. The survey showed
contraction in the services sector this month along with
manufacturing.
But the euro rose to a two-month high against sterling
as the BoE minutes increased the risk of more easing
later this year. The pound also fell
against the dollar, sliding 0.7 percent to $1.5669.