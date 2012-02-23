* Upbeat German Ifo buoys euro despite dour EU forecast * Euro hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, 3-1/2-month high vs yen * Euro seen confined to tight trading range * ECB's Draghi sees more signs for euro zone recovery By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Feb 23 The euro hit its highest level against the dollar in 10 weeks on Thursday as better-than-expected German data offset a dismal economic forecast from the European Commission. Against the yen, the euro was at its strongest since November. The single currency gained on strong German Ifo confidence figures but retreated from highs after the EU's executive said the euro zone economy is heading into its second recession in just three years. The executive also said growth in the wider European Union will stagnate, warning that the currency area has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt. While the euro gained versus the dollar, it has been trading between $1.30 and $1.33 for a month, reflecting concerns about the implementation of Greece's bailout deal, fears about other debt-burdened countries and the overall economic state of the euro zone. "Despite the euro's gains, it is largely confined to a tight range right now," said Mark McCormick, G-10 currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "Aside from the German data, news that the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is being more supportive of the Greece bailout is a positive for the euro." The International Monetary Fund is hopeful about the debt deal between Greece and its creditors but still sees risks in the implementation of the new reform package, an IMF official said on Thursday. In early afternoon New York trade the euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3312. That was off an overnight session high of $1.3342, which was its strongest since mid-December after it broke above resistance at the 100-day moving average around $1.3305 and the Feb. 9 high of $1.3322. German business sentiment rose for a fourth month running in February, raising hopes that Europe's largest economy is improving and will avoid recession despite the problems facing indebted euro zone countries. McCormick said next week's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) should support the euro, but its outlook is complicated by Greece. Athens may vote on a private sector involvement (PSI) bill that includes a provision to retroactively write down some of its debt on bond holders not participating in the debt swap. Uncertainty stemming from the implementation of the PSI and Greek elections should temper euro gains coming from the LTRO, keeping the euro confined to its recent trading range, he said. The European Central Bank next week is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to banks, although some forecasts go as high as 1 trillion euros.The euro zone's economy is bouncing back after a very weak end to last year and positive signals have increased since the last rate decision meeting two weeks ago, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was quoted as saying on Thursday. Against the yen, the single currency rose to 106.86 yen, its strongest since mid-November, as the Japanese currency remained under pressure after recent monetary easing. It was last at 106.74 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day. "The euro will probably reverse this uptrend because the PSI deal on Greece still has to be done and we are edging closer to the March 20 deadline (when Greek bond redemptions are due) so there are many things that could wobble," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS. She added it would be tricky for the euro to break firmly out of its $1.30-$1.33 range. DOLLAR FALLS VS SWISS FRANC, YEN The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 month low versus the Swiss franc of 0.9035 francs, with traders saying stop-loss sell orders were triggered on breaks below 0.9066 and 0.9050 francs. The euro also fell against the franc to 1.2041 francs after breaking through a reported options barrier at 1.2050 francs. The pair edged nearer to the 1.20 franc floor the Swiss National Bank has pledged to defend. The dollar fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 80.18, off a seven-month high of 80.406 yen hit on Wednesday. Part of the reason for the yen's recent weakness is the Bank of Japan's surprise easing of monetary policy last week, but there is growing momentum as key support levels give way, spurring more weakness.