* Dollar/yen rises to highest level since July 2011
* Japan importers buying dollars, stops triggered at 80.41
* Euro hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar on short-covering
rally
By Julie Haviv
New York, Feb 24 The yen tumbled to
multimonth lows against the dollar and euro on Friday after
reports that importers in Japan had sold the yen and key
technical levels were breached.
The Japanese currency has been on a downward trajectory for
over a week amid monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, the
country's shrinking current account surplus, interest rate
differentials with the United States and rising crude oil
prices.
Meanwhile, the euro hit new highs against the dollar and yen
as investors sought to cover positions widely deemed as
overstretched at the short end.
"The move in both the euro and yen right now is more a
positioning squeeze than anything else," said Greg Anderson, G10
strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York.
"People were using euro shorts to fund long positioning in
the Australian and Canadian dollars and now we are
seeing those positions get unwound," he said. "Not much has
changed on the news front, but the break of critical moving
averages has caused some powerful cleansing of crosses."
Policymakers from the Group of 20 leading economies will
meet in Mexico City this weekend, a meeting seen dominated by
the euro zone debt crisis, although officials also have the
global economic outlook on the agenda.
"Squeezes almost always bite the hardest on Friday and today
comes before the weekend's G20 meeting," Anderson noted.
The dollar hit a fresh 7-1/2-month high at 80.91 yen
and last traded at 80.88, up 1.1 percent on the day, pulling
further away from the 2012 low of 76.03 hit on Feb. 1, according
to Reuters data.
Anderson said the he expects the yen's drop to reverse and
expects a new floor to be set at 78.00 or 79.00.
Short-term players triggered weak stop-loss orders above
Wednesday's peak of 80.41, helping the dollar break above a
major chart resistance point of 80.42 yen, which is the 50
percent retracement of its fall from the 2011 high around 85.50
yen to the all-time low of 75.31 yen.
The euro rose to a fresh 3-1/2-month high of 108.95 yen
, well above this year's low of 97.04 yen hit on Jan.
16. It last traded at 108.94, up 1.8 percent on the day.
Dollar/yen traditionally has a strong correlation with
short-term Japanese-U.S. yield spreads. U.S. Treasury yields
are not expected to rise much further due to the
Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates exceptionally low until
at least 2014, while Japanese 2-year government bonds
are already extremely low.
EURO RALLIES VS DOLLAR
Against the dollar, the euro extended hefty gains made a day
earlier after an improved German Ifo business sentiment survey
triggered a short-covering rally, where players give up on bets
that the currency will weaken.
The euro was last up 0.7 percent on the day at
$1.3464, off an earlier peak of $1.3475, which was a fresh
2-1/2-month high.
Market players said the euro rally had good momentum after
it broke through the 100-day moving average around $1.3306 on
Thursday, and took out a reported option barrier at $1.34 in
early European trade on Friday.
Given the size and speed of the current move, it is tempting
to search for a macro explanation, according to Jens Nordvig,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at Nomura Securities in
New York.
"There has been some gradual improvement in euro zone risk
premia over the last several weeks, and this is playing a role,"
he said. "But at the same time, we note that the last few days
move higher in EUR/USD (and in USD/JPY) has happened somewhat
independently of other asset moves."
But the recent move in EUR/USD cannot be pinned to
macroeconomic factors.
"It is a trading dynamic, not a reason to change medium-term
views," Nordvig added.
Analysts said the euro's resilience was helped by better risk
appetite ahead of the European Central Bank's second long-term,
low-rate refinancing operation next week, while traders also
reported broad dollar selling except versus the
yen.
The European Central Bank needs to see the impact of its
double-dose of ultra-cheap, three-year funding before taking any
further policy steps and there is no need for action now, ECB
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.