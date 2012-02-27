* Yen drops but investors see dollar moving higher * Euro/dollar slips, off a 2-1/2 month high on Friday By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Feb 27 The yen bounced from multi-month lows against the dollar and euro on Monday as investors deemed the currency's recent sharp and swift selloff overdone. The yen had been on a steady downward trajectory ever since the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy earlier this month. Japan's trade deficit, interest rate differentials, an improving U.S. economy and higher oil prices have also weighed on the yen. "The yen, which has suffered massive losses since the Feb. 2 low, went back on the offensive today, pressuring the pair lower," said Michael Boutros, currency strategist at DailyFX in New York. "While the pair is likely to remain under pressure in intra-day trade, we continue to favor the long side with pullbacks offering ideal entries off our support targets," he said. "Look for the pair to continue its ascent later in the week with our medium-term outlook on the pair weighted to the topside." The dollar rose to a nine-month high of 81.61 yen in early global trade, according to Reuters data, before surrendering gains. It was last down 0.8 percent at 80.36, but still held a more than 5.5 percent gain for the month against the yen. It was the biggest monthly advance since December 2009. The euro climbed to 109.89 yen, according to Reuters data, the highest since Oct. 31 , before sliding off the highs to trade at 107.68, down 1.2 percent. "Some retracement is expected, given that dollar/yen has rallied nearly 6.0 percent in the month of February, driven by a combination of factors that include central bank policy and weakened economic data," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. Still, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its dollar/yen forecasts to 90 yen by the end of September and 92 yen by year-end on expectations Japan's trade terms will deteriorate in the coming months. But many are skeptical the recent move marks the start of a long-term uptrend in dollar/yen. "For dollar/yen to trade higher you need to see interest rates in the U.S. and other countries outside of Japan move higher. This would be the trigger for long-term weakness, but it is not the case yet," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. Later this week, U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at the possibility of another round of bond-buying when he testifies before Congress. ECB CHEAP FUNDING The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank will offer its final 3-year tender at fixed low rates to European banks looking to recapitalize amid ongoing concerns of a "mild recession" in the 17-nation currency bloc. The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.3388. While that is below the 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486 set on Friday, more gains are possible before the ECB's second offering of unlimited 3-year loans to banks in a longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO) on Wednesday. "At least for now, a large ECB LTRO could be positive for the euro as the market will focus on the positives and it will increase risk appetite," SEB's Falkenhall said. A Reuters poll of economists showed banks will borrow 492 billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first deal, just before Christmas. But the euro may struggle longer term as concerns grow that the ECB's cheap funds are a form of quantitative easing. Hurdles also remained after finance ministers agreed to a second bailout for Greece earlier this month. Germany's parliament approved a second bailout despite the country's growing unease over debt-ridden Greece's ability to push ahead with painful austerity measures and remain in the euro zone.. Euro zone finance ministers will meet to discuss Greece and its private sector debt restructuring in Brussels on Thursday, said Jean-Claude Junckerthe ,president of the Eurogroup. .