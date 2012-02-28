* ECB cash move seen having 500 bln euro take-up
* Higher demand for ECB cash likely to boost euro further
* Size of ECB LTRO seen swaying euro sentiment
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The euro climbed against
the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors embraced risk
ahead of a European Central Bank offering of cheap cash to
banks, but whether the single currency sustains its gains should
hinge on the auction's results.
Trading was choppy as news that Ireland will hold a
referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty kept optimism
contained. The announcement from Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
set the stage for the first popular vote on the German-led plan
for stricter budget discipline across the region.
Risk appetite, nevertheless, reigned as investors focused on
the ECB's Longer Term Refinancing Operation, an offer of cheap
money on Wedneday aimed at providing support for companies that
have been starved of investment funds.
The ECB's first operation in December has been acknowledged
as fueling the risk rally by encouraging banks to borrow from
the central bank and purchase higher-yielding European sovereign
bonds. The auction helped bring the yields of debt-burdened
countries such as Italy and Spain down significantly and allayed
contagion fears stemming from Greece.
"One would think that (the LTRO) would be decisive for the
market's mood for the next couple of days," said Nick
Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo Bank.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.3448, with the
session peak at $1.3468, near the three-month peak of $1.3486
set on Friday. Traders cited offers at $1.3480 and a
reported option barrier at $1.3500, which would check gains.
Immediate support was seen in the $1.3357-66 area around recent
lows.
Bennenbroek cautioned, however, that market reaction to the
LTRO will not be simple.
A Reuters poll showed banks will take up half a trillion
euros of ECB funds, roughly the same as last time. This would be
seen as buying more time for authorities to resolve the
sovereign debt crisis.
Barclays Capital said it conducted an informal ECB LTRO
survey of 204 of its clients, ranging from institutional asset
managers to banks, macro hedge funds and reserve managers.
Trade in higher-yielding currencies such as the Mexican
peso, South African rand, Australian dollar, Brazilian real,
Indian rupee and Russian ruble was the most favored strategy for
32 percent of the respondents in the event of a positive LTRO
surprise, in line with Barclays' view.
But over 22 percent of the bank's respondents believe EUR
should outperform USD and nearly 24 percent believe that long
carry funded with USD is likely to outperform, implying that 46
percent of Barclay's Capital's clients consider a large LTRO
auction positive for the EUR, against the bank's view.
"The survey found that 64 percent of the banks outside of
the euro area and 48 percent of the banks in the euro area
expect the EUR to rally in the event of a larger-than-consensus
LTRO, strongly against our view that the EUR should weaken under
that scenario," the bank said.
The Irish news showed there are many hurdles to a sustained
euro rally and European economic recovery.
Support for the European Union has cooled in Ireland over
three years of economic contraction and budget cutbacks in
exchange for aid to prop up its collapsing banking sector.
YEN CHOPPY
U.S. data on consumer confidence, manufacturing and home
prices swayed the euro early in the session.
The U.S. economy is showing signs of a more sustained
recovery, pushing Treasuries yields higher. That had driven the
dollar up against the Japanese yen this month.
A record Japanese trade deficit, shrinking current account
surplus and surprise policy easing by the Bank of Japan also
weighed on the yen, putting it on course for its sharpest
monthly drop in two years.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent at 80.46 yen, a
day after hitting a nine-month high.
"Any retracement that we see in the dollar will be a good
opportunity to position for more yen weakness," said Stuart
Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund managers
RWC Capital Partners in London. "We are positioning for the
dollar to rise to 85 yen in the next three months."
The euro climbed to 108.20 yen, 0.3 percent
higher, but well off Monday's four-month peak.