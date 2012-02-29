* Euro falls, traders say LTRO result priced in
* Commodity currencies rally as carry trades eyed
* Bernanke expected to keep QE door open
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 29 The euro slid on
Wednesday after a massive European Central Bank lending
operation boosted riskier currencies such as the Australian and
New Zealand dollars ahead of testimony from the head of the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The ECB allotted 530 billion euros, slightly above
expectations for around half a trillion and adding to a
liquidity boost that has eased immediate fears about the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"The market's still digesting all this and trying to figure
out what this means," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"On the one hand, it's good to see another half a trillion
euros flooded into the system. That should help alleviate
pressure in some of these sovereign debt markets further, and
ultimately that's a good thing for the euro," he said.
"But you see that 800 banks tapped into this tender, and you
have to ask yourself, are there 800 institutions in the euro
zone that need assistance?"
The flood of cash was expected to encourage carry trades,
where investors borrow cheap money in one place to chase higher
yields elsewhere. Traders said short-term traders were selling
euros to buy commodity-linked and emerging market currencies.
The euro was last down 0.16 percent at $1.3448,
according to Reuters data, still in sight of the psychologically
key level of $1.35. The currency has risen nearly 3 percent this
month, marking its best monthly performance since October but
leaving room for profit-taking.
The ECB's allotment was bigger than the previous long-term
refinancing operation in December, when the euro briefly rallied
nearly 1 percent before reversing gains.
The Australian dollar hit a 7-month high against
the U.S. dollar of $1.0857, extending gains after breaking above
the Feb. 8 high of $1.0845. The New Zealand dollar also
hit a 6-month high and the Canadian dollar a five-month
peak versus the U.S. currency.
These growth and commodity-linked currencies all gained
against the euro , pulling back
after sliding during the second half of February.
"We came into this in a risk-on mood and the fact it was in
line should allow most of the risk-on trades to resume their
climb," said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.
The ECB operation came just hours before Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke was expected to keep another round of quantitative
easing on the table in testimony before Congress, despite recent
data painting a brighter picture of the world's biggest economy.
That includes figures on Wednesday showing the U.S. economy
grew a bit faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter
on slightly firmer consumer and business spending, which could
help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early 2012.
Markets are expecting Bernanke "provides further
justification for current policy, that ultra-accommodative
monetary policy remains appropriate despite improving
fundamentals," said BNY Mellon currency strategist Michael
Woolfolk.
"The market is looking for reasons to buy risk," he added.