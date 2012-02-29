* Analysts say Bernanke tone less dovish * ECB lends out 530 bln euros in three-year lending * U.S. GDP, PMI data paint brighter picture By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Feb 29 The dollar rose against the euro and yen on Wednesday after analysts said the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman hinted the bank was in no rush to expand its balance sheet on the same day data painted a brighter picture of the U.S. economy. The euro accelerated losses against the dollar to hit a near one-week low and the greenback rose sharply against the yen after the Fed's Ben Bernanke told a congressional panel the country's unemployment rate had fallen faster than expected. Bernanke struck a less dovish tone than in the past, analysts said, suggesting a third round of quantitative easing was unlikely in the near future. "It's all about the balance sheet," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City. "They intend to keep the U.S. balance sheet unchanged for the time being." Bernanke's testimony "confirms the fact the Fed is in wait and see mode," said Sean Incremona, an economist with 4Cast Ltd in New York. The euro fell to as low as $1.3343, more recently trading down 0.83 percent to $1.3357. The greenback also firmed against the yen, up 0.83 percent to 81.10 yen after having risen as high as 81.22 yen. Data through the New York morning reinforced the possibility that the world's largest economy could be stronger than expected. The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter, further calming fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early 2012. Other data on Wednesday showed continued resilience in manufacturing, with the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago's business barometer rising to a 10-month high in February. ECB LENDING, CONTRAST In contrast, the European Central Bank loaned 530 billion euros in cheap money on Wednesday, slightly more than analysts had expected for the bank's second long term refinancing operation. "That does put the spotlight on the better growth differentials on the left side of the Atlantic," said Joe Manimbo a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C. That three-year lending eased some immediate fears around the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, analysts said, but did not address longer-term worries in the region. "The euro could struggle to rally now that we're beyond the LTRO," Manimbo said, citing lingering worries around the region's debt crisis, such as Ireland's referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty. The ECB's lending helped riskier currencies earlier in the day, lifting the Australian dollar to a 7-month high against the U.S. dollar, the New Zealand dollar to a 6-month high and the Canadian dollar a five-month peak. But those gains left the currencies vulnerable to profit-taking in month-end rebalancing, traders said. The Australian dollar turned negative against the U.S. dollar as the session wore on, with the New Zealand and Canadian currencies paring gains. The euro was still up about 2.2 percent against the dollar for the month, reflecting hopes the region's sovereign debt crisis could be headed closer to resolution.