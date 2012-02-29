* Analysts say Bernanke's tone less dovish
* ECB lends out 530 bln euros in three-year lending
* U.S. GDP, PMI data paint brighter picture
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 29 The dollar leaped
against the euro and yen on Wednesday as a
confluence of factors, ranging from a European Central Bank cash
infusion to diminished expectations of another asset-buying
binge by the Federal Reserve, raised its appeal.
An array of positive U.S. data, which typically
increases risk appetite, favored the greenback against the euro
as it highlighted a growing disparity between the economies on
both sides of the Atlantic.
The euro accelerated losses against the dollar to hit
a near one-week low and the greenback rose sharply against the
yen after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional
panel the country's unemployment rate had fallen faster than
expected.
Bernanke offered a tempered view of the U.S. economy
and stopped short of signaling further Fed bond purchases,
dashing the hopes of some traders in financial markets who were
betting on more monetary stimulus.
The Fed's two asset-purchase programs, called
quantitative easing, helped stimulate the economy, but hurt the
dollar's value as it was tantamount to printing money.
Bernanke's testimony "confirms the fact the Fed is in
wait-and-see mode," said Sean Incremona, an economist with 4Cast
Ltd in New York.
The euro fell as low as $1.3332 and last traded
down 0.9 percent at $1.3346. The greenback also rose against
the yen, hitting a high of 81.22 before receding to
81.08, still up 0.8 percent for the day.
The euro has fared well in February, gaining more than
2 percent against the dollar. It has been a strong year so far
as the single currency has risen 3.1 percent against the dollar
and 8.6 percent against the yen.
So far this year, the dollar has gained 5.3 percent
against the yen.
The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in
the fourth quarter, further calming fears of a sharp slowdown in
growth in early 2012. Other data on Wednesday showed continued
resilience in manufacturing, with the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's business barometer rising to a 10-month
high in February.
ECB ADDS LIQUIDITY
The European Central Bank loaned 530 billion euros in cheap
money on Wednesday, slightly more than analysts had expected for
the bank's second long-term refinancing operation.
But more than 800 banks applied for funding - up from
523 banks in its first auction in December. On the one hand,
this may suggest that some of the stigma attached to the ECB's
Longer Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) may have dissipated. On
the other hand, it could also mean more banks are in a
vulnerable position, resulting in them requiring more
funds.
While increased liquidity typically weakens a currency,
the euro has not weakened substantially since the first LTRO,
perhaps because it was a response to increased liquidity demand,
according to Barclays Capital.
"The second 3-year LTRO is likely to be more of a
liquidity supply shock and weaken the EUR," the bank said. "We
recommend a short EUR position against an equal weighted basket
of USD and NOK (Norwegian krona)."
That three-year lending eased some immediate fears around
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, analysts said, but did
not address longer-term worries in the region.
"That does put the spotlight on the better growth
differentials on the left side of the Atlantic," said Joe
Manimbo, a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions
in Washington, D.C.
"The euro could struggle to rally now that we're beyond the
LTRO," Manimbo said, citing lingering worries around the
region's debt crisis, such as Ireland's referendum on the
European Union's new fiscal treaty.
The ECB's lending helped riskier currencies earlier in the
day, lifting the Australian dollar to a 7-month high
against the U.S. dollar, while pushing the New Zealand dollar
to a 6-month high and the Canadian dollar a
five-month peak, both against the greenback.
But those gains left the currencies vulnerable to
profit-taking in month-end rebalancing. They last traded
flat.