* Euro falls to one-week low after U.S. consumption data
* Dollar recovers as Bernanke gives no QE hint
NEW YORK, March 1 The euro fell to a
one-week low against the dollar on Thursday on rising
risk aversion after a U.S. government report on personal
spending raised doubts about the strength of the U.S. recovery.
Real personal consumption in Januarywas unchanged from the
prior month, making it the third month in a row it was flat.
The euro had already been weak before New York opened after
a huge injection of cash by the European Central Bank on
Wednesday and lingering concerns about debt and the fragile
euro zone economy. The U.S. data only cemented the euro's
losses.
"The softer income and personal spending is more of the
standout," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for North
America at BNP Paribas in New York. "They are suggesting that
the impact of higher consumer prices may be having an impact on
real spending."
The euro was 0.3 percent lower at $1.3287, after
touching a one-week low of $1.3280, breaking near term support
at its 100-day simple moving average of $1.3293. Traders had
earier said a fall below that level could push it toward $1.32.
The euro is now down around two cents from the near a
three-month high of $1.3485 touched on Wednesday, according to
Reuters data. The euro also posted its best monthly performance
in February since October.
The dollar also gained support after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday gave no signal the
central bank would undertake further bond purchases. He is due
to address the Senate Banking Committee later on
Thursday.
EU SUMMIT
Attention on Thursday turned to a European Union summit and
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that will discuss
Greece's progress on meeting the terms of its bailout. Analysts
said this may highlight the risks of Greece struggling to comply
with the harsh austerity measures demanded of it.
Traders reported early euro selling by Asian central banks
and macro funds, with many cutting euro positions as the ECB's
injection of 530 billion euros in three-year funds had been
broadly priced in.
Traders said the $1.35 level could now act as stiff
resistance if the euro moves higher, with many investors looking
to sell into any rally.
Morgan Stanley analysts were more upbeat on the euro's
immediate prospects, raising their end-March euro/dollar
forecast to $1.34 from $1.27 as the ECB's funds eased banking
and sovereign debt strains. They still expect the euro to
decline sharply by the end of the year, though now see it at
$1.19 rather than $1.15.
Investors are mindful that the euro zone's structural debt
problems could not be solved unless the economy picks up.
DOLLAR RECOVERS
But RBC analyst Adam Cole in London said more monetary
easing from the U.S. was still possible and the market may have
overreacted to the lack of any reference by Bernanke to more QE.
This could help a modest recovery in risky assets.
"The market is likely to price out the good news from the
Fed," he said, adding the euro could squeeze up to around $1.35.
U.S. data of late has genearlly surprised on the upside but
unemployment remains sticky, keeping alive some expectations of
more easing.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last
week, holding near four-year lows, according to a government
report on Thursday that suggested the labor market was gaining
momentum..
The dollar was little changed against the yen at
81.20 yen. However, it remains close to a nine-month high
touched on Monday as the yen remains under pressure
after Bank of Japan easing measures.
UBS strategists said that they expected the Fed to normalize
rates much earlier than the Bank of Japan, a policy divergence
that should lead to a widening of two-year Treasuries and
Japanese government bond yield gap.
The yield gap has a tight correlation with the dollar/yen
pair and a widening should see the dollar drift higher. As such,
UBS expects the dollar to rise to 85 yen by 2012 and 90 yen by
2013 and repatriation flows ahead of the Japanese financial year
end in March is unlikely to be yen supportive.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $1.0757,
helped by robust Chinese PMI data, though it was well below a
seven-month peak touched on Wednesday.