* Euro slips against dollar as Spain adjusts deficit target
* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar
* Japanese deflation keeps BOJ focus on easing measures
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 2 The euro dropped against
the dollar for a third straight day on Friday and was
on track for its worst week since mid-December after
debt-burdened Spain challenged the European Union's new fiscal
pact.
Spain, Europe's fourth-largest economy, set itself on Friday
a softer 2012 deficit target than originally agreed to under the
euro zone's austerity drive. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said
Spain's new 2012 target of 5.8 percent of gross domestic product
was more realistic than the original goal of 4.4 percent but
still fiscally demanding..
"The new higher, self-imposed Spanish debt limit calls into
question the basis of the European rescue agreement with Greece
and other nations," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Spain's decision came two days after the European Central
Bank offered over a half a trillion euros to 800 banks.
The euro gained smartly ahead of Wednesday's ECB auction,
its second since December, but has since tumbled as people
viewed the ECB's action as tantamount to quantitative easing.
The ECB action contrasts with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony to Congress this week, which steered clear
of mentioning a third round of bond buying.
The euro dropped to a low of $1.3185 and last traded
at $1.3210, down 0.8 percent. The euro has had its worst week
against the dollar since the middle of December.
George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets
in Toronto, said the euro-dollar trade formed a bearish key
reversal on Wednesday, causing prices to take out support at
$1.3284 on an intraday basis.
"A daily close below $1.3284 would likely commence a
corrective phase that highlights $1.3028 as a downside target -
especially with the daily studies also forming a bearish
divergence from overbought levels."
Resistance is at $1.3284 and $1.3485, Wednesday's high, he
said.
The euro zone will decide whether to increase its debt
crisis firewall before the end of March after the ECB said its
extraordinary support measures would not be repeated, putting
the onus squarely back on governments.
Analysts said the ECB's injection of cheap funds this week
should ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone's
sovereign bond market, but investors were likely reluctant to
buy the euro as long as worries over debt and growth cast a
cloud over the region.
Banks grabbed 530 billion euros at the ECB's offering of
cheap 3-year funds on Wednesday as part of its long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO).
Elsewhere in the euro zone periphery, Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker said Greece, the epicenter of the crisis,
has acted to secure a second bailout, but the money can only be
paid out after a bond swap between Athens and private investors
is concluded by March 9.
DOLLAR RISES VERSUS YEN
Meanwhile, the dollar climbed to 81.72 yen, according
to Reuters data, its highest level since last May. The Bank of
Japan is seen focused on monetary easing, a policy that could
weaken the yen and alleviate the need for direct intervention in
currency markets. Japan's core consumer prices fell for the
fourth consecutive month in January.
The Japan data "does confirm the decade-long battle with
deflation is ongoing," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "It validates the
forecasts for a continued decline in the yen."
The dollar has gained 0.5 percent against the yen this week,
its fourth straight week of gains.
RBC's Davis said the dollar-yen trade is attempting to break
above a potential double top at 81.47 and a daily close above
that would reaffirm the recent uptrend and expose 82.21 and
82.73 as the next resistance targets.
Double tops and double bottoms are considered to be among
the most powerful chart formations indicating a reversal in the
in the direction of an overall trend.
Support is located at 80.84 and 80.02, with a close below
80.02 required in order to generate a corrective phase, Davis
said.