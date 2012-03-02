* Euro slips against dollar as Spain adjusts deficit target
* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar
* Speculators trim U.S. dollar bets in latest week
* Japanese deflation keeps BOJ focus on easing measures
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 2 The euro ended a
roller coaster week sharply lower and may come under further
selling pressure as Greece's bailout moves back into focus, and
as the European Central Bank chimes in on monetary policy next
week.
The euro dropped against the dollar for a third
straight day on Friday and was on track for its worst
week since mid-December after debt-burdened Spain challenged the
European Union's new fiscal pact.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, set a softer
2012 deficit target than originally agreed to under the euro
zone's austerity drive..
Earlier in the global session, the euro was pressured
by a surprise slide in retail sales in Germany, the euro zone's
largest economy.
However, the euro initially gave up ground on Wednesday
after the European Central Bank offered 530 billion euros
($699.86 billion)to 800 banks.
The euro had gained smartly heading into the ECB's
auction, its second since December, but tumbled as people viewed
the ECB's action as tantamount to quantitative easing.
The ECB action contrasts with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony to Congress this week, which steered clear
of mentioning a third round of bond buying.
"This week's massive ECB liquidity injection into the
market is also keeping the single currency vulnerable to
selling, particularly against its higher yielding and riskier
counterparts," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Uncertainty surrounding Greece's bailout should keep
the euro under pressure and next week could prove pivotal.
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said
Greece, the epicenter of the crisis, has acted to secure a
second bailout, but the money can only be paid out after a bond
swap between Athens and private investors is concluded by March
9.
Currency speculators in the latest week reduced bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar and turned short on the Japanese yen,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
"A lot of the more vulnerable shorts were pushed out of
the market last week, but as technicals turn back to bearishness
these are likely to be rebuilt," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
The euro dropped to a low of $1.3185 and last
traded at $1.3198, down 0.9 percent. The euro lost about 2
percent against the dollar this week, its worst week since the
middle of December.
George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC
Capital Markets in Toronto, said the euro-dollar trade formed a
bearish key reversal on Wednesday, causing prices to take out
support at $1.3284 on an intraday basis.
"A daily close below $1.3284 would likely commence a
corrective phase that highlights $1.3028 as a downside target -
especially with the daily studies also forming a bearish
divergence from overbought levels."
Resistance is at $1.3284 and $1.3485, Wednesday's high, he
said.
Looking ahead, the ECB will announce its interest rate
decision on Thursday, but following this past week's auction
most economists believe it will leave rates unchanged.
In the U.S., crucial data will emerge on Friday when
the Labor Department reports February's non-farm payrolls.
DOLLAR RISES VERSUS YEN
Meanwhile, the dollar climbed to 81.78 yen, according
to Reuters data, its highest level since last May. The Bank of
Japan is seen focused on monetary easing, a policy that could
weaken the yen and alleviate the need for direct intervention in
currency markets.
RBC's Davis said the dollar-yen trade is attempting to break
above a potential double top at 81.47 and a daily close above
that would reaffirm the recent uptrend and expose 82.21 and
82.73 as the next resistance targets.
Double tops and double bottoms are considered to be among
the most powerful chart formations indicating a reversal in the
in the direction of an overall trend.
Support is located at 80.84 and 80.02, with a close below
80.02 required in order to generate a corrective phase, Davis
said.