* Greek debt swap uncertainty, soft euro zone PMI weigh on * euro * Riskier currencies fall with equities as China lowers * growth target * Speculators positioned for weaker yen By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, March 5 The euro rebounded from a two-week low against the dollar on Monday, but remained susceptible to selling on worries over Greece's progress on completing a debt restructuring deal. Fresh economic data raised expectations of a recession in Europe and highlighted a growing gap with the U.S. economy, but euro losses were checked by profit-taking in the dollar. Growth-linked currencies were hit after Asian powerhouse China lowered its growth target, while euro zone surveys of purchasing managers fell from initial estimates. The euro has fallen to $1.3158, its lowest since February 17, before recovering to trade at $1.3228, up 0.3 percent for the day. Bids for the euro were cited at $1.3150/55 and stops below $1.3130 with many nervous about Greece's bond swap and uncertainty about the level of private participation. The euro will likely remain below recent peaks of $1.3486. "European data this morning was negative for the euro, but a lot of investors are quite short the euro, so we are starting to see some capitulation and selling on those positions," said Charles St-Arnaud, fx strategist at Nomura Securities in New York. "I would not read too much into the euro's bounce as there are plenty of headwinds this week," he said. "Volatility will pick up later in the week and people will decide on positions following all the events." This week features 10 global central bank meetings, which include the European Central Bank and Bank of England. In the U.S., Friday's non-farm payrolls report is a key monthly driver of risk appetite. Nervousness over whether Greece will complete a bond exchange with private creditors by March 8, to secure a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout deal and avoid a messy debt default, should keep the euro under pressure this week. China's Premier Wen Jiabao, speaking at the country's annual parliamentary session, cut the nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012 to give the giant economy room to slow down. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were last trading 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent lower against the dollar, respectively. The positive impact of the European Central Bank's huge injection of three-year money last week (LTRO) has also waned, giving investors more reasons to go short on the euro. "The sugar rush from the ECB's LTRO has faded and the PMI surveys underline the structural problems the euro zone faces," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets, who added he would look to short the euro against the dollar and the yen. General elections in Greece and France in the next few months as well as the risk of a recession and prospects of further rate cuts by the European Central Bank are also combining to keep investors wary of the euro. "Having topped up at around $1.35, the euro is likely to drift lower with the new range likely to be at $1.25-1.30," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank. YEN SELL-OFF STALLS The dollar slipped away from a nine-month high against the yen having risen more than 7 percent in about a month. Latest positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that the sharp yen sell-off coincided with a reversal in speculative positioning that has flipped to net short positions. Analysts said with speculators now positioned for a weaker yen, more losses were likely to be small, especially given U.S. interest rates would not rise in a hurry. Dollar/yen has a tight relationship with the two-year spreads between the U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bond yields. The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus the yen to 81.44 yen , retreating from a high of 81.873 yen on Friday. The next major hurdle for the dollar is seen at the 100-week moving average around 82.10 yen.