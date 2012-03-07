* Investors anxious before Thursday Greek bond swap deadline

* U.S. private employers add 216,000 jobs in February

* Short squeeze drives euro up, upside likely limited

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, March 7 The euro rebounded from a three-week low against the dollar on Wednesday but traders said uncertainty about a debt swap designed to avoid a Greek default should keep gains in check.

Private creditors have until Thursday to decide whether they will agree to swap their Greek government bonds for lower-value securities, a deal that would shave nearly a third off Greece's 350-billion-euro debt load and avoid a messy default.

Greek officials said most bondholders were on board, but investors played it safe and initially pushed the euro as low as $1.3095, its worst showing since mid-February.

By late morning, though, the currency climbed back toward an overnight high, a move traders said was driven by speculators looking to take profits on their short euro positions. The euro was last changing hands at $1.3158, up 0.3 percent.

"We were probing the downside all morning and this looks like a short squeeze," said Steven Butler, head of FX trading at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

But with markets facing a "ton of risk" tied to the Greek deadline and Friday's U.S. employment report, he said euro gains would likely fizzle around $1.3180, should it get that far.

"We've been disappointed by Greece so many times before, and you have to guess there will be something the market won't like. So there's definitely vulnerability for the euro," he said.

BNY Mellon currency strategist Michael Woolfolk said that "even a successful outcome won't alleviate market concern," adding "we still have to get past the general election next month and a decision will have to be made about whether Greece stays in the euro zone. That's still an open question."

Elsewhere, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 81.04 yen but slipped 0.4 percent to 0.9161 Swiss francs.

U.S. DATA LOOKING UP

Even if the Greek deal goes through, the euro might still retreat to $1.30 by the end of March, said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

A week ago, the euro neared $1.35, its highest level this year. However, doubts about the Greek bond swap and concern about growth in Asia have prompted investors over the last week to cut risky trades and take refuge in the U.S. dollar.

Recent U.S. economic data has also burnished the dollar's appeal, including Wednesday's report showing private employers hired 216,000 workers last month.

"I think it's something that should continue to support the dollar as it contrasts a lot with the disappointment coming from data overseas, whether from the euro zone or Asia," said Omer Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, DC.

The dollar has gained about 1.4 percent against six major currencies so far in March.

While the U.S. economy appears to be picking up steam, momentum seems to be slowing in Asia. This week, China cut its annual growth forecast to 7.5 percent, an eight-year low, raising concern that the days of super-charged, double-digit growth was ending.

That hurt currencies from countries such as Australia, one of China's main sources of raw materials, and others whose economies are dependent on strong Chinese growth.

The Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent at $1.0566 but remained well off its 2012 high of $1.0857 hit last week.

"Global risk appetite and stretched speculative positioning should keep Aussie a sell on rallies to a $1.06 handle," said Sean Callow, currency strategist at Westpac. He expects the Aussie to drop to $1.03-1.04 over the coming weeks.