* U.S. payrolls data shows broadening economic recovery
* Euro weakens as economy overshadows Greek debt deal
* Dollar on track for 5th straight week of gains vs yen
* Euro zone debt worries remain, seen weighing on euro
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 9 The dollar rallied
across the board on Friday and notched a near 11-month high
against the yen after strong U.S. jobs growth underscored the
upswing in the U.S. economy while other countries around the
world struggle.
Against the yen, the dollar was on track for a fifth
straight week of gains, the longest such streak in almost five
years. Japan's recent monetary easing and expectations of
additional easing next week contrast starkly with the outlook of
a diminishing need by the U.S. Federal Reserve to undertake
further monetary stimulus following a recent string of data
signaling the recovery is gaining traction.
The data showing that U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs in
February, marking the third month in a row that payrolls grew by
more than 200,000, also accelerated losses for the euro.
Concerns about heavily indebted euro zone states and a weak
growth outlook outweighed relief that Greece completed a bond
swap with creditors.
"The dollar is doing well across the board and surprisingly
well against some of the commodity-based currencies. What we're
seeing with the euro is a reflection of the euro zone's monetary
stance and economic outlook," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of
currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. "We're getting
steady improvement in the U.S. while the European economic
situation remains challenging."
Growth has been slowing in China, and the European Central
Bank on Thursday lowered its growth forecast for the 17-nation
euro zone. The ECB staff forecast the economy could shrink by
0.5 percent this year and, at best, eke out growth of 0.3
percent.
"Our view remains that ECB easing will continue to weigh on
European front-end rates and this puts us firmly in the bearish
EUR/USD camp, looking for the pair to trade back to $1.29 over
the next few months," Credit Suisse said.
The dollar rose to 82.51 yen, its highest level since
April 27, 2011. It last traded at 82.42, up 1 percent, according
to Reuters data.
The euro fell to a three-week low of $1.3095. It last
traded at $1.3104, down 1.3 percent.
Concerns related to Greece, however, have not disappeared
from currency market radar screens.
"The problems for Greece are still there and in the short
term the euro could suffer from this," said Asmara Jamaleh,
currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan. "On a one-month
horizon you could see the euro below $1.30."
Greece won 85.8 percent acceptance from private creditors
for a bond swap deal that will ease its massive public debt and
clear the way for a new international bailout.
Other debt-laden European countries are still seen posing
worries.
"We think Portugal is largely ring-fenced, but Spain could
be a bigger problem," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at
UBS, who targeted a move toward $1.25 in the euro in three
months' time, based mainly on a relative growth view.
Representatives of the European Commission have been in
Spain to evaluate its 2011 budget deficit, which came in much
higher than expected, while the country has defied the European
Union and softened this year's budget deficit target.
Markets were also awaiting a decision by the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association on whether the Greek debt swap
qualified as a "credit event" that would trigger the payout of
credit default swaps contracts worth just over $3 billion.
"The base case assumes that this CDS event is well
telegraphed and will not trigger stress in the market, although
there may be some doubts as to whether those that wrote the
protection can pay," said ING in a note. "We think uncertainty
around the CDS event requires a small risk premium in the euro."
In a statement following closure of the debt swap offer late
Thursday, the Greek Finance Ministry said 172 billion euros in
total had been tendered for the deal, which will force investors
to take losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings.
It told international partners it intends to use clauses
that will force any holders of the outstanding 177 billion euros
of bonds regulated under Greek law to accept the deal.