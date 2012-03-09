* U.S. payrolls data shows broadening economic recovery
* Euro weakens as economy overshadows Greek debt deal
* Dollar on track for 5th straight week of gains vs yen
* Euro zone debt worries remain, seen weighing on euro
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, March 9 The dollar soared
on Friday, its best showing against major currencies
this year, with strong jobs data suggesting the U.S. economy was
on the mend even as other economies struggle.
The greenback neared an 11-month peak above 82 yen and was
on track for a fifth straight weekly gain against Japan's
currency, its best run in almost five years.
Fear of a euro zone recession, meanwhile, knocked the euro
to a three-week low of $1.3095, overshadowing the
completion of a debt swap that cut Greece's debt burden and
cleared the way for more emergency aid.
"We've had all the right pieces fall into place for the
dollar," said Kathy Lien, head of research at GFT Forex.
"There's a general feel-good mood about the U.S. economy.
Companies are hiring, consumer confidence is rising and equities
markets are rallying."
Added Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells
Fargo: "We're getting steady improvement in the U.S. while the
European economic situation remains challenging."
U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs in February, marking the
third month in a row that payrolls grew by more than 200,000.
The Federal Reserve has said it intends to keep interest
rates near zero until 2014, but if the U.S. data trend persists,
some analysts say it may have to reconsider any plans for
additional monetary easing. The Fed will hold a policy meeting
next week.
The euro was last down 1.2 percent at $1.3113, while
the dollar was changing hands at 82.36 yen, up 1 percent
and near the day's peak of 82.64, a 10-1/2 month high.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar was up
1.1 percent, its biggest daily gain since December.
Japan's economy remains mired in deflation and markets
expect more monetary easing to come as the country tries to
engineer higher inflation and a return to growth.
Growth has also been slowing in China, and the European
Central Bank on Thursday lowered its growth forecast
for the 17-nation euro zone.
The sunnier outlook for the U.S. economy also boosted the
Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, currencies from
countries with strong trade ties to the United States.
MORE EURO TROUBLE
The euro may face more selling pressure next week,
particularly after an industry group said Greece's debt swap
constituted a credit event and triggered payout on default
insurance contracts worth more than $3 billion.
"It gives speculators a reason to continue pushing the euro
the current direction," said BNY Mellon currency strategist
Michael Woolfolk.
Other debt-laden European countries may also run into
trouble, analysts said.
European Commission representatives have been in Spain to
evaluate its 2011 budget deficit, which came in much higher than
expected. Spain has defied the European Union and softened this
year's budget deficit target.
But Lien said the worst news for the euro was out of the way
now, which means the currency might be able to recoup some of
its losses next week.