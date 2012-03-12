* Euro recovers but trade volatile

* Strength of U.S. economy vs euro cap's dollar's losses

* Dollar eases vs yen after recent strong gains

NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar eased against the euro and the yen on Monday, a day ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and the release of U.S. retail sales data, but losses were capped because the Fed is seen less likely to further ease policy after recent strong jobs data.

A lack of liquidity exacerbated volatility on Monday.

Earlier in the global session, the dollar touched a nearly seven-week high against a basket of currencies. Analysts expect the greenback to be supported if data shows more signs of a sustained U.S. economic recovery. U.S. retail sales data for February is expected to show a healthy 1 percent rise, which would follow last week's data showing a third straight month that U.S. employers added more than 200,000 jobs.

The U.S. outlook is in contrast with the euro zone. Despite the gains on Monday, the single currency is expected to struggle in the coming weeks as relief over Greece's successful debt restructuring gives way to concerns over euro zone growth and risk of contagion.

"We're trading in a holding pattern ahead of U.S. retails sales," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "We're looking for confirmation of the positive trend from the jobs data."

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other Fed policy makers have recently highlighted risks to the economic recovery, but have stayed largely silent on whether any additional monetary easing, or a third round of quantitative easing, might be needed.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.3145 midway through the New York session, after earlier dipping to its lowest level since Feb. 16. The session peak of $1.3152 was touched after the euro broke through minor technical resistance.

The dollar index rose to 80.132, its highest level since Jan. 25, before slipping back to 79.876. The dollar index rallied sharply on Friday after U.S. jobs data indicated the recovery was gathering pace.

"Less QE in the U.S. is positive for the dollar," said RBS currency strategist Paul Robson in London. "In Europe the weakest data is in the countries with the weakest fiscal position, which is worrying, and it's still a case of selling euros on any rallies."

RBS expects the euro to fall to $1.26 over the next two to three months.

Some analysts were skeptical whether a recovery in the U.S. labor market would translate into broad-based growth for the world's largest economy. Growth in the United States is expected to slow this quarter from the fourth quarter's 3 percent annual pace as consumer spending has flatlined and exports have remained sluggish.

"U.S. growth forecasts are being scaled back even as the labor market picks up, and that will weigh on the U.S. dollar," said George Saravelos, G-10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.

EURO STRUGGLES

The euro's gains were tempered as traders switched their focus from Greece to the next peripheral euro zone country that may have to restructure its debt obligation.

On Friday, Greece took final steps to restructure its debt, using legislation to force remaining private creditors to swap Greek debt for new bonds worth considerably less.

While that paved the way for a fresh round of bailout funds for Greece, there was little sign of relief in Spanish and Italian debt markets, where sovereign bond yields rose. All these worries are likely to see the euro ease towards $1.30 and even lower in coming weeks.

As well as the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, another focal point for the market this week will be a policy decision by the Bank of Japan, also due on Tuesday.

The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since its surprise easing in February. Most traders expected the BOJ to refrain from further easing though some saw a risk of action that would spark a sell-off in the yen.

The dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 82.19 yen as investors bet that this year's 6.8 percent advance in the greenback against the Japanese currency is too far, too fast, particularly after touching a near 11-month high on Friday. U.S. bond yields rose on the upbeat jobs data, boosting the dollar's appeal versus the low-yielding yen.

The Australian dollar was down 0.8 percent at $1.0493 after China reported a $31.5 billion trade deficit, confounding forecasts of a $5 billion shortfall and raising concerns about the outlook for the world's second largest economy. . The session trough for the Australian dollar was the lowest since Jan.25.