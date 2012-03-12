* Euro recovers but trade volatile
* Strength of U.S. economy vs euro cap's dollar's losses
* Dollar eases vs yen after recent strong gains
NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar eased
against the euro and the yen on Monday, a day ahead of a Federal
Reserve meeting and the release of U.S. retail sales data, but
losses were capped because the Fed is seen less likely to
further ease policy after recent strong jobs data.
A lack of liquidity exacerbated volatility on Monday.
Earlier in the global session, the dollar touched a nearly
seven-week high against a basket of currencies. Analysts expect
the greenback to be supported if data shows more signs of a
sustained U.S. economic recovery. U.S. retail sales data for
February is expected to show a healthy 1 percent
rise, which would follow last week's data showing a third
straight month that U.S. employers added more than 200,000 jobs.
The U.S. outlook is in contrast with the euro zone. Despite
the gains on Monday, the single currency is expected to struggle
in the coming weeks as relief over Greece's successful debt
restructuring gives way to concerns over euro zone growth and
risk of contagion.
"We're trading in a holding pattern ahead of U.S. retails
sales," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus
Consulting in Washington, D.C. "We're looking for confirmation
of the positive trend from the jobs data."
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other Fed policy
makers have recently highlighted risks to the economic recovery,
but have stayed largely silent on whether any additional
monetary easing, or a third round of quantitative easing, might
be needed.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.3145
midway through the New York session, after earlier dipping to
its lowest level since Feb. 16. The session peak of $1.3152 was
touched after the euro broke through minor technical resistance.
The dollar index rose to 80.132, its highest level
since Jan. 25, before slipping back to 79.876. The dollar index
rallied sharply on Friday after U.S. jobs data indicated the
recovery was gathering pace.
"Less QE in the U.S. is positive for the dollar," said RBS
currency strategist Paul Robson in London. "In Europe the
weakest data is in the countries with the weakest fiscal
position, which is worrying, and it's still a case of selling
euros on any rallies."
RBS expects the euro to fall to $1.26 over the next two to
three months.
Some analysts were skeptical whether a recovery in the U.S.
labor market would translate into broad-based growth for the
world's largest economy. Growth in the United States is expected
to slow this quarter from the fourth quarter's 3 percent annual
pace as consumer spending has flatlined and exports have
remained sluggish.
"U.S. growth forecasts are being scaled back even as the
labor market picks up, and that will weigh on the U.S. dollar,"
said George Saravelos, G-10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.
EURO STRUGGLES
The euro's gains were tempered as traders switched their
focus from Greece to the next peripheral euro zone country that
may have to restructure its debt obligation.
On Friday, Greece took final steps to restructure its debt,
using legislation to force remaining private creditors to swap
Greek debt for new bonds worth considerably less.
While that paved the way for a fresh round of bailout funds
for Greece, there was little sign of relief in Spanish and
Italian debt markets, where sovereign bond yields rose. All
these worries are likely to see the euro ease towards $1.30 and
even lower in coming weeks.
As well as the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, another focal
point for the market this week will be a policy decision by the
Bank of Japan, also due on Tuesday.
The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since
its surprise easing in February. Most traders expected the BOJ
to refrain from further easing though some saw a risk of action
that would spark a sell-off in the yen.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 82.19 yen
as investors bet that this year's 6.8 percent advance in
the greenback against the Japanese currency is too far, too
fast, particularly after touching a near 11-month high
on Friday. U.S. bond yields rose on the upbeat jobs
data, boosting the dollar's appeal versus the low-yielding yen.
The Australian dollar was down 0.8 percent at $1.0493
after China reported a $31.5 billion trade deficit, confounding
forecasts of a $5 billion shortfall and raising concerns about
the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
. The session trough for the Australian dollar
was the lowest since Jan.25.