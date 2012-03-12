* Euro recovers but trade choppy before Fed meeting
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar dropped
against the euro and yen on Monday a day before a Federal
Reserve policy meeting, but losses will likely be capped as
signs of a recovering jobs market diminish expectations for more
central bank easing.
With long dollar positions still high, investors did not
turn bearish but rather consolidated bets on the greenback,
which earlier in the global session touched a nearly seven-week
high against a basket of currencies.
The euro struggled near a 4 week low against the dollar. It
found key Fibonacci support in the $1.3050s. As shorts were
squeezed, the euro recovered into the $1.31s while stops in the
$1.3150s kept gains contained, a trader said.
Signs of euro topside failure and selling into strength is
the preferred strategy at this time, particularly ahead of
Tuesday's Fed meeting and U.S. retail sales data.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.3148
after dipping to its lowest level since Feb. 16. The dollar
index rose to 80.132, its highest since Jan. 25, before
slipping back to 79.884.
A majority of economists expect the Fed to maintain its
stance of keeping rates near zero through 2014 and refrain from
mentioning a third round of bond buying, called quantitative
easing.
"Stronger U.S. data on Tuesday may very well support a
stronger USD profile," said Stewart Hall, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "The market
response to Friday's employment data brought back an old and
nearly forgotten paradigm whereby strong data fed into a strong
dollar profile."
U.S. retail sales data for February should show
a healthy 1 percent rise, which would follow last week's data
showing a third straight month that U.S. employers added more
than 200,000 jobs.
As the U.S. outlook contrasts with the euro zone, the euro
should struggle in the coming weeks as relief over Greece's
successful debt restructuring last week gives way to concerns
over euro zone growth prospects and the risk of contagion.
"A healthier labor market and stronger consumer spending
will allow the Federal Reserve to save QE3 for a more desperate
time in the global economy," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Lien said she expects USD/JPY to extend its gains and the
EUR/USD to sell off further if the U.S. central bank
acknowledges the improvements in the labor market and the
increase in inflation.
"If for whatever reason the Fed places greater emphasis on
the strains in the global economy and the downside risks, the
dollar could give up its gains, but given how the U.S. economy
has performed since January, we believe this is unlikely," Lien
said.
BANK OF JAPAN FOCUS
Another focal point for the market this week will be a
policy decision by the Bank of Japan, also due on Tuesday.
The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since
its surprise easing in February. Most traders expected the BOJ
to refrain from further easing though some saw a risk of action
that would spark a sell-off in the yen.
"However, the surprises at last month's Bank of Japan
meeting are still fresh and will keep market participants on
guard," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 82.24 yen
as investors bet that this year's 6.8 percent advance in
the greenback against the Japanese currency has been too far,
too fast, particularly after touching a near 11-month high on
Friday. U.S. bond yields rose on the upbeat jobs data, boosting
the dollar's appeal versus the low-yielding yen.
The Australian dollar was down 0.7 percent at $1.0498
after China reported a $31.5 billion trade deficit, confounding
forecasts of a $5 billion shortfall and raising concerns about
the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.