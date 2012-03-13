* Fed seen unlikely to offer new stimulus hint
* Brighter US economic outlook helps dollar
* Euro falls to 1-month low versus dollar
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar touched an
11-month high against the yen and a one-month high against the
euro on Tuesday, as a U.S. retail sales report left
investors anticipating a recovering U.S. economy will keep the
Federal Reserve from announcing fresh stimulus measures.
The dollar recouped the knee-jerk losses against the yen
that occurred after the Bank of Japan stopped short of taking
aggressive easing steps on Tuesday. Somne investors
had been betting on a repeat of the central bank's surprise
easing last month.
The greenback has been supported by signs of improvement in
the world's biggest economy for the last few months. Data last
Friday showed February was the third straight month to record a
gain of more than 200,000 jobs.
A report on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales recorded their
largest gain in five months in February..
"The U.S. economy is providing more and more indicators that
growth is moving ahead," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto, noting the retail data
was "fairly strong across the board."
The euro was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3058 after
going as low as $1.3050, it's lowest since February 16. Against
the yen, the dollar was last up 0.6 percent at 82.75
after touching a fresh near 11-month peak of 82.85 yen, it's
highest since April 20.
The euro is still being pressured by fears the European debt
crisis will not be resolved despite despite Greece's success in
securing a debt-cutting swap deal. The currency's outlook
remains shaky given that the euro zone economy is slipping into
recession, in contrast with a brightening picture in the United
States.
While the euro is supported by relief after Greece
successfully swapped most of its privately-held bonds and cut
its debt by more than 100 billion euros, many market players are
concerned that other peripheral countries like Portugal may
suffer a similar fate.
Westpac strategists said they have entered a short
euro/dollar trade. They have sold euros at $1.3180 and would
look to sell more into a rally to $1.3350.
BOJ WAITS
"Speculators were positioning for more aggressive easing
from the BOJ and so far those expectations have been
disappointed," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ
in London.
"We expect the dollar to outperform generally but against
the yen it looks to have come too far in the short-term."
Dealers said a widening in the spread between two-year U.S.
government bond yields and their Japanese equivalents was
helping to support dollar/yen.
The dollar peak against the yen came after stop loss buy
orders were triggered. Traders reported option structures at
83.00 which were attracting protective dollar sell orders.
A break above 83.00 would expose resistance around 83.10 to
83.15, the 76.4 percent retracement of the dollar's decline from
April to a record low in October last year. The yen's losses
have gathered pace since the surprise Bank of Japan easing last
month and the anticipation that it might have acted again
on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar was again under pressure falling 0.1
percent to $1.0491 though off the seven-week low touched
on Monday..