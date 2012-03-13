* Fed seen unlikely to offer new stimulus hint
* Brighter U.S. economic outlook helps dollar
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar touched an
11-month high against the yen and a one-month high against the
euro on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales data
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will not
announce any new stimulus measures at the close of its meeting
later in the day.
The dollar recouped losses against the yen that occurred
after the Bank of Japan stopped short of taking aggressive
easing steps on Tuesday. Some investors had been
betting on a repeat of the central bank's surprise easing last
month.
U.S. Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed that U.S.
retail sales recorded their biggest gain in five months in
February, the latest evidence of improvement in the U.S. economy
that has been supporting the greenback.
It followed data on Friday showing that February was the
third straight month to record a gain of more than 200,000 jobs.
The growth in retail sales further pushed aside the
possibility of a third round of stimulus by the Fed, known as
quantitative easing.
The Fed decision is expected at around 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
"The more robust recovery may encourage the central bank to
raise its fundamental assessment for the world's largest
economy, and we may see Chairman Ben Bernanke refrain from
commenting on QE3 as growth and inflation picks up," said David
Song, analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3113 after
falling as low as $1.3050, its lowest level since Feb. 16.
Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.5 percent at
82.63 after touching a near 11-month peak of 82.85 yen, its
highest since April 20.
The euro is still pressured by fears the European debt
crisis will not be resolved, despite Greece's success in
securing a bond swap deal that will cut the country's debt by
more than 100 billion euros. Many market players are concerned
that other peripheral countries like Portugal may suffer a fate
similar to Greece's.
In addition, evidence that the euro zone economy is slipping
into recession, in contrast with a brightening picture in the
United States, is contributing to a shaky outlook for the euro.
Westpac strategists said they have entered a short
euro/dollar trade. They have sold euros at $1.3180 and would
look to sell more into a rally to $1.3350.
BANK OF JAPAN WAITS
In trade against the yen, the dollar gained after the Bank
of Japan kept monetary policy on hold.
"Speculators were positioning for more aggressive easing
from the BOJ and so far those expectations have been
disappointed," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ
in London.
"We expect the dollar to outperform generally but against
the yen it looks to have come too far in the short-term."
Dealers said a widening in the spread between two-year U.S.
government bond yields and their Japanese equivalents was
helping to support the dollar against the yen.
The dollar peak against the yen came after stop loss buy
orders were triggered. Traders reported option structures at
83.00 which were attracting protective dollar sell orders.
A break above 83.00 would expose resistance around 83.10 to
83.15, the 76.4 percent retracement of the dollar's decline from
April to a record low in October last year. The yen's losses
have gathered pace since the surprise Bank of Japan easing last
month and the anticipation that it might have acted again
on Tuesday.
In volatile trade, the Australian dollar recovered from
losses earlier in the day to trade 0.1 percent higher at
$1.0527, off the seven-week low touched on Monday.
