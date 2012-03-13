* Fed seen unlikely to offer new stimulus hint

* Brighter U.S. economic outlook helps dollar

* Options markers still shows signs of risk aversion

* Dollar seen supported against yen

NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar touched an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak versus the euro after U.S. retail sales data emboldened expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from announcing new stimulus measures at the close of its policy meeting later on Tuesday.

The dollar's outperformance is a reflection of diverging economies, with a brightening picture in the United States contrasting with the euro zone in which some countries are either in or slipping back into a recession.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan both unleashed measures over the past month to goad economic growth and assuage bank funding issues, contrasting with expectations of a status quo from the U.S. Fed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve began a meeting where policymakers are likely to leave monetary policy on hold but not rule out further easing as they acknowledge a somewhat brighter economic outlook.

The euro, which continues to flirt with its 50-day moving average, is trying to recover from the breakdown at the end of last week and needs to resurface above the $1.3210 area to reduce the negative bias toward the currency, a trader said.

"While no change in lending rates or the Fed's asset purchase program is expected this afternoon, officials' statement will be dissected for any clues that suggest a slightly more neutral policy stance going forward," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"The dollar would benefit from officials' acknowledgement of the recent positive economic reports and from the lack of talk about additional policy support for the U.S. economy."

The Fed decision is expected at around 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3112 after falling as low as $1.3050, its lowest level since Feb. 16.

U.S. Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed that U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest gain in five months in February, the latest evidence of improvement in the U.S. economy that has been supporting the greenback.

It followed data on Friday showing that February was the third straight month to record a gain of more than 200,000 jobs.

BANK OF JAPAN WAITS

The dollar recouped losses against the yen that occurred after the Bank of Japan stopped short of taking aggressive easing steps on Tuesday. Some investors had been betting on a repeat of the central bank's surprise easing last month.

Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.5 percent at 82.70 after touching a near 11-month peak of 82.85 yen, its highest since April 20.

"Speculators were positioning for more aggressive easing from the BOJ and so far those expectations have been disappointed," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ in London.

"We expect the dollar to outperform generally but against the yen it looks to have come too far in the short term."

Dealers said a widening in the spread between two-year U.S. government bond yields and their Japanese equivalents was helping support the dollar against the yen.

Key indicators in the foreign exchange options market are still showing some level of risk aversion.

Volatility curves still have a positive gradient, writes Simon Smollett, senior FX options strategist at Credit Agricole, "so until back-month prices start slipping lower on their own, we still have not exited this long period of risk aversion."

Smollett also says that risk reversal skews continue to narrow, especially on the U.S. dollar versus Asian currency pairs, which emphasizes that sharp spot moves are off the agenda.