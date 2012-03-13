March 13 The U.S. dollar extended gains
against the euro and hit an 11-month high against the yen on
Tuesday after the Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of
strength in the economy.
The euro fell below $1.31 after the announcement to
last trade at $1.3078, down 0.5 percent on the day. It was
trading at $1.3110 prior to the Fed's statement, according to
Reuters data.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 82.98, up 0.8
percent on the day and its highest since April 2011. It had been
trading at 82.70 prior to the Fed, according to Reuters data.
The Fed also said recent financial market strains have
eased, offering few clues on the chances for further monetary
easing.
"The euro fell on the news the Fed thinks global markets
(strains) have eased but they still pose some risk," said Greg
Michalowski, chief currency analyst at FXDD in New York.
"The only thing that seems different is they recognize
employment is getting better but still has room to improve and
inflation may be a little higher because of crude oil and
gasoline price increases in the short term, but longer term
inflation is to remain stable," he said.