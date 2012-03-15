* Dollar consolidates after strong rally on rising U.S. bond
yields
* Dollar hits 11-month high vs yen, 85 yen in focus
* SNB maintains euro/Swiss floor at 1.20 francs
NEW YORK, March 15 The dollar eased
against the yen and the euro on Thursday, snapping a
two-day climb, as investors looked for a new trigger to spark
another rise after recent gains on higher U.S. Treasury yields.
The greenback had touched an 11-month high against the yen
and a one-month peak against the euro, but with U.S. Treasury
prices turning higher, yields were pressured. Fixed income
security prices and yields move inversely.
A broadly positive dollar outlook in recent months has
contrasted with other currencies, with the euro hampered by
sovereign debt concerns, the yen by speculation the Bank of
Japan may ease policy further and the Australian dollar by
worries about Chinese growth.
The dollar and the euro fell versus the Swiss franc,
however, after the Swiss National Bank maintained its 1.20 franc
cap against the euro.
"We're trading more on U.S. bond yields than U.S. stocks and
unless U.S. yields spike up, the dollar rally is limited,"
said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey
City, New Jersey. But "the underlying message is that all
systems are go on the U.S. economy, which is positive for the
U.S. dollar."
The dollar was down 0.5 percent against the yen at
83.22 yen, having reached 84.17 in early trade, its highest
since April 2011. Stiff resistance was seen at the 85 yen mark,
although strategists said there was an increasing chance it
could rise beyond last year's high of 85.54 yen, according to
Reuters data.
The euro also recovered slightly against the dollar after
failing to break below $1.30, but analysts saw the recovery as
temporary. The euro rose 0.4 percent against the
greenback to $1.3079 after touching a one-month low of $1.3002.
Traders reported hefty stop-loss orders below $1.30.
"Euro/dollar has just taken a bit of a breather after coming
down to the $1.30 area and is consolidating a little here ...
Breaking below $1.30 will be a bit of a task but the momentum is
there," said Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley
in London.
A recent string of better U.S. data, including robust
nonfarm payrolls and retail sales, was followed by a slight
upgrade in the Fed's growth outlook earlier this week, prompting
a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The two-year yield recently touched its highest since last
July, increasing the appeal of the U.S. currency.
BETTER DATA
U.S. economic data, including weekly initial jobless claims
and producer prices on Thursday, continued to underpin the theme
of a strengthening U.S. economy.
The dollar extended losses against the euro and yen despite
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reporting business
conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region showing ongoing
growth in March.
The Swiss franc strengthened after the SNB announcement,
recouping losses from Wednesday, when it hit a one-month low
against the euro and dollar.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep
the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged. But there was some
speculation it could be raised to 1.25 francs, prompting some
players to take out long euro and short franc positions.
Strategists pinned the franc's rise on Thursday on
investors squaring those bets.
The euro hit a session low of 1.2064 francs before
paring losses to trade around 1.2069 francs, down 0.5 percent on
the day. The dollar also fell, touching a low of 0.9220
francs before last trading at 0.9222.
The SNB doubled its growth forecast for 2012 on Thursday and
said it was determined to enforce its cap on the strong franc at
1.20 per euro because it was helping stabilize the economy.
"There was a slight change in tone regarding the Swiss
franc... They seem to be coming to terms with the fact that the
franc is going to stay strong," Morgan Stanley's Stannard said.
He expects the euro to hold in a range above 1.20 francs while
the dollar would move higher versus the Swiss currency.
The Australian dollar recouped earlier losses to trade up
0.6 percent at $1.0522, having hit an eight-week low of $1.0419
after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao doused hopes of relaxing
control over the property sector.