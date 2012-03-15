* Dollar consolidates after rally on rising U.S. bond yields
* SNB maintains euro/Swiss floor at 1.20 francs
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 15 The dollar dropped
broadly on Thursday, with investors opting to book profits,
particularly against the yen, which had hit an 11-month high
after nearly six straight weeks of gains.
The greenback fell from a one-month peak against the euro as
front-end U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to price,
turned lower, reducing its appeal.
A broadly positive dollar outlook in recent months has
contrasted with the travails of other currencies. The euro has
been hampered by sovereign debt concerns, the yen by speculation
that the Bank of Japan may ease policy further, and the
Australian dollar by worries about Chinese growth.
"To an extent, today's markets reflect consolidation after
the sizable recent moves in the U.S. Treasury yields, precious
metals and currencies such as the Japanese yen," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
"There has, however, been little change to the overall theme
of an improvement in the U.S. economic picture, with today's
jobless claims data supporting the notion of further solid U.S.
job gains."
The number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits slid
to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the
Northeast picked up this month. {ID:nL2E8EF1CK]
In late New York trade, the dollar was down 0.2 percent
against the yen at 83.46 yen, having reached 84.17 in
early trade, its highest since April 2011. Stiff resistance was
seen at the 85-yen mark, although strategists said there was an
increasing chance it could rise beyond last year's high of 85.54
yen, according to Reuters data.
The euro rose 0.4 percent against the greenback to
$1.3084 after touching a one-month low of $1.3002. Traders
reported hefty stop-loss orders below $1.30.
There is talk of a $1.3000/$1.3500 barrier in play,
according to Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros
Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"This would make sense, given the supply in EUR/USD ahead of
$1.3500 and demand ahead of $1.300," he said. "I remain not in
the view that U.S. yields will now begin a climb higher, and
these past few weeks have been a short-term phenomenon that the
market has decided in a momentum way to construe a change in
policy from the Fed."
The risk-metrics trade shows an upside bias for EUR/USD of
between $1.3700 and $1.4000, he said.
A recent string of better U.S. data, including robust
nonfarm payrolls and retail sales, was followed by a slight
upgrade in the Fed's growth outlook earlier this week, prompting
a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The two-year U.S. Treasury note's yield recently
touched its highest since last July, increasing the appeal of
the U.S. currency.
SWISS FRANC SHOWS STRENGTH
The Swiss franc strengthened against the euro and dollar
after the Swiss National Bank maintained its 1.20-franc cap
against the euro. On Wednesday, the Swiss franc hit a one-month
low against both currencies.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep
the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged. But there was some
speculation it could be raised to 1.25 francs, prompting some
players to take out long euro and short franc positions.
Strategists pinned the franc's rise on Thursday on investors
squaring those bets.
The euro hit a session low of 1.2063 francs before
paring losses to trade around 1.2070 francs, down 0.5 percent
for the day. The dollar touched a low of 0.9197 francs
before last trading at 0.9224, down 0.8 percent.
The SNB doubled its growth forecast for 2012 on Thursday and
said it was determined to enforce its cap on the strong franc at
1.20 per euro because it was helping stabilize the economy.
The Australian dollar recouped earlier losses to rise 0.7
percent to $1.0528, having hit an eight-week low of $1.0419
after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao doused hopes of relaxing
control over the property sector.