* Dollar weakens after U.S. data
* Technicals point to further USD/JPY upside
* Dollar rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves
* Yen-funded carry trades push Aussie, kiwi to highs vs yen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar slumped
broadly on Friday, halting a rally that had taken it
to an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak versus
the euro as tame U.S. inflation data prompted investors to
rethink expectations of higher interest rates.
A rise in Treasury bond yields after recent strong economic
data reflected investors betting that the Federal Reserve may be
more aggressive and tighten monetary policy sooner than
anticipated, or at least push further stimulus off the table.
Those higher rates boosted the dollar's allure earlier in
the week, but a sharp sell-off ensued on Friday after
a report showed little sign that underlying U.S. inflation
pressures were building up.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 83.34 yen,
though not far from an 11-month peak touched on
Thursday as the yen continued to struggle in the wake of
surprise monetary easing in Japan last month.
George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets
in Toronto, said USD/JPY remains on an uptrend while prices
trade above an ascending channel base at 82.05.
"With initial support located at 82.73, prices will have to
register a daily close above resistance at 83.81 in order to
sustain the uptrend," he said. "This outcome would then shift
the focus up to 84.62 and 85.53."
A daily close below 82.05 will be required in order to spark
a corrective phase for USD/JPY, he said.
The dollar has gained around 8 percent against the
yen so far this year as the spread between the two-year U.S.
Treasury yield and its Japanese counterpart remain
elevated at levels not seen since mid-2011, Reuters data showed.
Still, despite Friday's price action, the dollar
has gained 1.1 percent against the yen this week, its sixth
straight weekly advance. The euro was last up 0.4 percent on the
week against the dollar, snapping two weeks of declines at
current prices.
Other reports Friday on U.S. industrial output
and consumer sentiment only
added to negative sentiment around the dollar.
The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.3174.
RBC's Davis said EUR/USD tested, but held above key double
bottom support at $1.3028 this week and a daily close above
resistance at $1.3120 would generate a bullish short-term trend
reversal for the pair.
"With the daily studies at oversold levels, the trend
reversal would favor a corrective bounce toward secondary
resistance levels at $1.3289 and $1.3485, the recent high," he
said. "A daily close below $1.3028 would be required to nullify
the corrective potential that is present, exposing $1.2877
thereafter."
YEN CARRY TRADES
Commodity-linked currencies came off their recent lows
against the dollar, with the Australian dollar up 0.6 percent at
$1.0586, comfortably above the two-month low plumbed
on Thursday.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near
multi-month highs against the yen as investors searching for
higher yield switched from dollar-funded carry trades to
yen-funded ones. In carry trades, investors borrow cheaply in
lower-yielding currencies, which they then sell to buy
higher-yielding units.
Both the Australian and the New Zealand dollars carry the
highest interest rates in the industrialized world.
The Antipodean pair have been notching solid gains against a
sagging yen after the Bank of Japan eased policy last month. The
Aussie has risen 12 percent this year, while the kiwi has soared
more than 14.7 percent since Jan. 1.
"As long as the yen remains under pressure, investors
looking at yield differentials will continue to pile on to the
Aussie/yen," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at fund managers RWC Capital in London.
"These yen-funded carry trades can continue for some time
with our near-term target for Aussie/yen being 90 yen." The pair
was trading at 88.13 yen, having hit its highest
level since early May, 2011.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.3 percent at
68.63 yen, at one point rising to its highest since May 2010.