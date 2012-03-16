* Dollar weakens after U.S. data
* Technicals point to further USD/JPY upside
* Dollar rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves
* Speculators increase bets against yen in latest week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar slumped
broadly on Friday, halting a rally that had taken it
to an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak versus
the euro, but a dearth of significant economic data in the near
term could restore the greenback's strength.
Higher rates favored the dollar over the past week, boosting
it 1.1 percent against the yen for its six straight week of
gains. Profit-taking, however, sent the dollar lower on
Friday as tame U.S. inflation data prompted investors to
rethink expectations of higher interest rates.
A rise in Treasury bond yields after recent strong economic
data reflected investors betting that the Federal Reserve may be
more aggressive and tighten monetary policy sooner than
anticipated, or at least push further stimulus off the table.
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division
of Citigroup in New York, said in the very short term, Friday's
price action was a bit of a reversal in the trend for stronger
U.S. data and higher rates.
"We have also seen a decent rally in risk-correlated
currencies, and some convergence of yields in the euro zone
giving the euro a boost."
Englander said there are several lessons to be learned from
the recent price action.
"First, it doesn't take much to reverse the USD buying
trend, and second, lower inflation is a plus for risk-correlated
currencies because it reduces risk of any near-term hiking
move," he said. "The third lesson is that the euro still
responds positively to tail-risk reduction."
The euro was last up 0.6 percent at $1.3164
and up about 0.4 percent on the week against the dollar,
snapping two weeks of declines at current prices.
CitiFX said the next couple of weeks will offer
few opportunities for investors to evaluate the evolution of the
global economy, and in the absence of significant U.S. economic
data, the bank is looking for USD strength to persist.
Next week's data calendar is on the light side, with an
emphasis on the housing sector.
In addition, Bank of England minutes from its latest policy
meeting and euro area PMIs will emerge on Wednesday
and Thursday, respectively. Australia's central bank's February
minutes and New Zealand's GDP will be released on
Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Nomura Securities said a break of 2.40 percent
yield for the 10-year Treasury note looks likely.
"While global rates have also been on the move, we think the
trend outside the U.S. is less durable, given the significant
growth head-winds clearly at play (especially in the Eurozone),"
the bank said. "On this basis, we think a break of 2.40 percent
yield in the U.S. could be a catalyst for further USD gains over
the next few weeks, especially versus low-yielders."
Nomura is entering short-term dollar calls versus the
British pound and Swiss franc in the form of 2-week one-touches,
with trigger levels embedded in the structures are 0.9400 for
USD/CHF and 1.5575 for GBP/USD.
"We think these are achievable short-term targets if the
U.S. yield curve continues to shift," the bank said.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 83.34 yen,
though not far from an 11-month peak touched on
Thursday as the yen continued to struggle in the wake of
surprise monetary easing in Japan last month.
Currency speculators increased their bets against the yen in
the latest week to their highest in nearly five years, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The dollar has gained around 8 percent against the yen so
far this year as the spread between the two-year U.S. Treasury
yield and its Japanese counterpart remain elevated at
levels not seen since mid-2011, Reuters data showed.