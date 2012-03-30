* Spain budget aims to save 27 bln euros
* Euro rises, but vulnerable to sovereign debt worries
* EU ministers agree boost rescue fund
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 30 The euro rose against the
dollar and the yen on Friday as Spain's budget boosted hopes one
of the euro zone's larger economies would tighten its belt even
though long-term worries about the region's growth could cap the
currency's gains.
Spain presented a budget that aims to save more than 27
billion euros in 2012 through spending cuts and revenue
increases, reassuring markets that the country would stick to
austerity.
The euro turned around early losses to rise against the yen
after the budget release. The single currency had already been
up against the dollar after euro zone finance ministers agreed
to raise their financial firewall to prevent a new flare-up of
Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"To some extent Spain sticking to its strict austerity
measures will prove supportive in the very near term for the
euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst with Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
But he cautioned that many of the underlying causes of the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis, such as growth differentials
among the region's economies, remain in place.
"It's just hard to get really bullish on the euro, even when
you see relatively good news," he added.
The euro rose 0.27 percent against the dollar to $1.3337
and gained 0.21 percent to 109.85 yen in choppy
trading.
Traders said the dollar was also weighed down by selling
related to month-end moves by portfolio investors. The greenback
slipped 0.04 percent to 82.37 yen.
The single currency was on track for its best quarter
against the dollar in a year, benefiting after the European
Central Bank's second injection of cheap long-term funds helped
ease euro zone debt worries.
Both the euro and the dollar were set for strong
performances against the yen in the first quarter. The yen has
struggled since the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying
program in February. That move, as well as the threat of more
easing, has kept the yen on the back foot.
The dollar was tracking an advance of about 7 percent
against the yen this quarter. The euro's performance against the
yen was even stronger - a climb of around 10.4 percent, its best
quarterly performance since the end of 2000.
EURO STILL VULNERABLE
Many analysts expect the euro could resume its decline in
the coming quarter on concerns about indebted peripheral
countries and the prospect that a large economy such as Spain or
Italy may need help.
"The key question is whether it is possible for those
countries to compete on the global market," said Anders
Soderberg, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
"For each set of austerity measures they announce, the
economy takes a step lower."
U.S. data will also be key in the second quarter, including
a non-farms payroll release slated for next Friday that could
help set the tone.
A recent run of optimism over the world's largest economy
could be setting markets up for disappointment in coming weeks,
said Stewart Hall, a senior currency strategist with RBC Capital
Markets in Toronto.
"We don't even to see the U.S. data tail off, just a lack of
progression," he said.