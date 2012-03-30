* Spain budget aims to save 27 bln euros
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 30 The euro edged higher against
the dollar and the yen in choppy trading o n F riday as budget
cuts in Spain boosted hopes the country could stick to an
austerity path even as mixed data kept trading largely
range-bound.
Spain presented a budget that aims to save more than 27
billion euros in 2012 through spending cuts and revenue
increases, and euro zone finance ministers agreed to raise their
financial firewall to contain the region's debt crisis.
Both moves had been largely expected by markets, and a spike
in the euro against the dollar faded to a more modest rise.
U.S. data did little to jolt currencies from their recent
ranges, as well, with the pace of business activity in the
Midwest slowing and gains in consumer spending outstripping an
increase in income.
"We have a lot of conflicting data points, a lot of
conflicting news," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital. "There's no catalyst to break
things out of month-long ranges."
The euro rose 0.22 percent against the dollar to $1.3330
and gained 0.25 percent to 109.89 yen.
The greenback seesawed against the yen, rising 0.04 percent
to 82.43 yen despite time in negative territory.
The single currency was on track for its best quarter
against the dollar in a year, benefiting after the European
Central Bank's second injection of cheap long-term funds helped
ease euro zone debt worries.
Both the euro and the dollar were set for strong
performances against the yen in the first quarter. The yen has
struggled since the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying
program in February. That move, as well as the threat of more
easing, has kept the yen on weaker ground.
The dollar was tracking an advance of about 7 percent
against the yen this quarter. The euro's performance against the
yen was even stronger - a climb of around 10.4 percent, its best
quarterly performance since the end of 2000.EURO STILL VULNERABLE
Analysts cautioned that risk remains as markets head into
the second quarter.
In the euro zone, many of the underlying causes of the
sovereign debt crisis, such as growth differentials among the
region's economies, remain in place, said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst with Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington,
D.C.
"It's just hard to get really bullish on the euro, even when
you see relatively good news," he added.
Many analysts expect the euro could resume its decline in
the coming quarter on concerns about indebted peripheral
countries and the prospect that a large economy such as Spain or
Italy may need help.
"The key question is whether it is possible for those
countries to compete on the global market," said Anders
Soderberg, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. "For each
set of austerity measures they announce, the economy takes a
step lower."
U.S. data will also be key in the second quarter, including
non-farms payrolls next Friday.
A recent run of optimism over the world's largest economy
could be setting markets up for disappointment in coming weeks,
said Stewart Hall, a senior currency strategist with RBC Capital
Markets in Toronto.
"We don't even need to see the U.S. data tail off, just a
lack of progression," he said.