* Underwhelming U.S. jobs report weighs on dollar
* Euro bounces from lows, Spain debt worries persist
* Options market reflect bias to euro weakness
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. dollar fell against
the euro and the yen on Friday after lower-than-expected U.S.
jobs figures bolstered views the Federal Reserve could yet ease
policy further to boost the economy, though thin holiday trading
exacerbated currency moves.
The dollar reversed early gains against the euro after data
showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 120,000 in March, far lower
than the 203,000 expected in a Reuters survey.
The data especially disappointed after recent numbers
suggested a stronger recovery in the beleaguered jobs market.
"The question for the dollar is whether this is as viewed as
an outlier in an otherwise improving trend in labor markets, or
if it's viewed as enough to revive talk of another round of Fed
policy easing," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst with
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
"At the very least it will keep the door open to additional
policy easing, more so than before the number was released. In
that respect it's definitely a negative for the dollar."
The euro rose 0.26 percent to $1.3097, bouncing from
a three-week low of $1.3033 hit the previous session, according
to Reuters data.
Nevertheless, dismal data from the euro zone, fears about
Spain's debt levels, and expectations that European monetary
policy will stay loose have the euro down about 2 percent
against the dollar this week.
The dollar was off 0.95 percent to 81.51 yen, for a
loss of about 1.7 percent for the week.
Activity was light and trading desks thinly staffed, with
the U.S. stock market closed and the U.S. bond market closed
early in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Much of Asia was
off as well.
"Monday's price action will be a lot more telling as
participants in the U.S. and abroad digest today's jobs data,"
said Daniel Hwang, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in
New York.
Hwang said euro uptrend technical support converges around
$1.3150, the 100-day simple moving average.
"Raised expectations of Fed stimulus should cause some
consolidation of the dollar next week, especially after this
week's gains, and I think the euro is likely to test that
support level."
The euro was also weighed by worries about Spain's high debt
level as the hangover from a poor debt auction earlier in the
week fueled concerns over the country's ability to tackle its
fiscal problems.
"I'm negative on the euro. It's likely to keep extending
losses below $1.30 as there's no event that could stop its
decline amid worries over Spain," said Sumino Kamei, senior
currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Against the yen, the euro was at 106.77, down 0.69
percent after hitting a one-month trough at 106.52.
Unease about the prospect of the euro was reflected in the
options market, with three-month risk reversals in the
euro/dollar biased for euro puts, trading at -2.0 vols
on Friday.
Euro/yen three-month risk reversals also showed partiality
against the euro, trading at -3.65 vols, from
-3.45 vols on Thursday.
Broad selling led the euro to come close to 1.20 Swiss
francs, a level breached the previous day for the first time
since the Swiss National Bank set that level as a cap for the
Swiss currency in September 2011 in a bid to curb a sharp rise.
The euro hit a low of 1.2002 Swiss francs,
according to Reuters data, before recovering to last trade at
1.2006.