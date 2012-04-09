* Net short positions in yen still large
* Such market positioning may support yen - analyst
* Euro remains under pressure as Spain worries persist
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 9 The dollar dropped to a
one-month low against the yen on Monday as market players mulled
the significance of last Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S.
employment data.
The dollar was weighed by a sharp slowdown in jobs growth
which bolstered views the Federal Reserve could
yet ease monetary policy further to boost the economy.
The jobs report also raised doubts over the ability of the
United States to help boost the global economy as the euro zone
debt crisis continues and as fears persist about China's ability
to avoid a hard economic landing.
"The dollar debate is where the center of FOMC (Federal Open
Market Committee) gravity now is with respect to further
stimulus and what degree of economic weakness it would take to
get stimulus back on the agenda," said Steven Englander, head of
G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York.
If the Fed opts to embark on a third asset purchase program,
called quantitative easing, that would be negative for the
dollar as it is tantamount to printing money.
The dollar fell as low as 81.18 yen, according to Reuters
data, its lowest level since March 8, before changing hands at
81.32 yen, down 0.4 percent. Trade, however, was light,
with many European markets closed for public holidays.
One possible support for the dollar lies at 81.07 yen, a
trader said, which is the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally
in February-March.
The greenback could drop to around 80.00 yen in the next
week or two, especially when taking into account current market
positioning, said Daisuke Karakama, a market economist for
Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"When you look at short positions in the yen, they haven't
really decreased, and their size is still comparable to levels
seen back in the summer of 2007," Karakama said.
"You have to think about whether that is sustainable or
not," he added.
The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission shows currency speculators slightly trimmed their net
short positions in the yen in the week ended April 3 to 65,108
contracts.
That was still close to the previous week's 67,622
contracts, which was the biggest net short position in the yen
since July 2007.
One risk for the yen this week is the Bank of Japan's
two-day policy meeting that ends on Tuesday. The central bank's
policy has been under the spotlight since its surprise monetary
easing in February triggered a broad fall in the yen.
The BOJ is seen refraining from easing monetary policy and
holding fire, however, until it unveils its long-term economic
and price forecasts on April 27.
EURO DROPS BROADLY
The euro has come under renewed pressure after weak demand
at a Spanish bond auction last week rekindled worries about the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Against the dollar, the euro touched a fresh three-week low
of $1.3031 and last traded at $1.3052, down 0.3 percent on the
day. The euro also slid against the yen, hitting a fresh
one-month low near 106.08 yen.
Unease about the prospects for the euro, however, has abated
somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month
risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts,
trading at -2.0 vols on Monday, but improving from
-3.5 vols in mid-February.