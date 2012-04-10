* Bank of Japan refrains from easing policy further
* Euro zone worries, softer U.S. data may boost yen demand
* Euro slips as Spanish, Italian yield spreads widen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 10 The yen jumped to a one-month
high against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan
refrained from loosening monetary policy further and concerns
about the finances of Spain and Italy drove a bid for safety.
The yen's gains, however, could be capped by speculation of
further monetary stimulus from the BoJ when it issues new
forecasts on the economy on April 27.
Investors moved into safe-haven assets like the yen, German
bunds and U.S. Treasuries after a jump in Italian and Spanish
bond yields added to debt and growth concerns in the euro
zone.
"Price action today is a combination of a risk-off
environment and also the non-action from the BoJ," said Daniel
Hwang, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"Spain is a big focus right now and even Greece will be
coming back into the picture as it looks for another tranche of
aid, so this euro zone debt tragedy is not going away, but seems
to be getting worse."
The dollar hit a low of 80.81 yen, its lowest since
early March and last traded at 80.88, down 0.8 percent on the
day, according to Reuters data.
Technical support lies at 80.81, which is not only the 50
day moving average but the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally
from Oct. 31, 2011 until March of this year.
"The move in the yen suggests participants had expected
easing from the BoJ," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "It is not off the
table, however, and the BoJ may choose to ease policy at its
meeting later this month."
A break below 80.81 could open a test down to 79.80, Sutton
said.
The yen also rose to an over one-month peak versus the euro
at 105.57. The euro last traded at 105.68, down 1.1
percent, with the shared currency vulnerable to a resurgence of
concern over sovereign debt.
Barclays expects the Bank of Japan to extend its asset
purchase program, currently set to reach its limit at the end of
the year, at the end of the April or before the middle of the
year.
"As such, it would amount to an increase in the capacity for
future easing, though perhaps not with an immediate easing
effect."
By flooding markets with liquidity, asset purchase programs,
or quantitative easing, are tantamount to printing money and
diminish a currency's value.
Dollar/yen direction will likely be dictated by Treasury
yields, which surged last month on tentative hopes of improving
U.S. growth and after a surprise easing of monetary policy by
the BoJ in February.
SPANISH, ITALIAN YIELDS RISE
The euro last traded down 0.3 percent versus the
dollar to $1.3066, within sight of a one-month low of $1.3033
hit on Monday. Stop loss selling was reported around $1.3090 and
market players cited more stops below $1.3064.
Spanish bonds have come under pressure recently as investors
worry Spain could become the next source of contagion in the
euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.
Better-than-expected German trade data failed to provide the
euro with much support as investors remained focused on
underperformance in the periphery.
"The market is looking at Europe and saying there is a
recession in some economies. Germany is doing quite well but is
being dragged down by the others," said Gavin Friend, currency
analyst at National Australia Bank.
"Euro/dollar looks to be moving down through $1.30 and I
think it will be in a new $1.29 to $1.3250 range."
Uncertainly about the prospects for the euro has fallen
somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month
risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts,
trading at -2.3 vols on Tuesday, but improving
from -3.5 vols in mid-February.
Euro/yen three-month risk reversals remained biased for euro
puts, trading at -3.45 vols, but that is down
from -3.68 vols in early March.