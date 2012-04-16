NEW YORK, April 16 The euro climbed to a fresh
session high against the dollar above $1.3100 in technical
trading in relatively light volume, analysts said, recovering
from a two-month low earlier in global trading after it did not
breach key technical support levels.
In mid afternoon New York trading, the euro last
changed hands up 0.3 percent at $1.3114, after climbing as high
as $1.3117. Earlier it dropped to a two-month trough of $1.2993.
Stop-loss euro sell orders were reported below $1.2970, but
near-term support was seen at $1.2955, around the 61.8 percent
retracement of the euro's climb from the January low to the
February peak.
With the euro not testing those levels, some buyers stepped
in. As it broke above $1.3100, anyone betting against the euro
was forced to buy, to cover positions and prevent further
losses.