* Spain worries remain, seen capping euro gains
* Strong support for euro seen at $1.30
* CAD biggest mover as BoC seen hiking rates soon
NEW YORK, April 17 The low-yielding U.S. dollar
and yen faltered on Tuesday, weighed down by an improving global
economic backdrop that spurred investors to seek higher returns
in riskier commodity-related currencies.
Solid demand at a Spanish bill auction and upbeat German
investor sentiment gave investors a green light to leave the
relative safety of the dollar and yen. That gave the euro
support against the greenback.
The Canadian dollar was the best performing currency,
jumping more than 1 percent after the Bank of Canada said it may
need to start hiking rates due to firmer-than-expected growth
and inflation.. Sterling, the Australian dollar
and New Zealand dollar also posted gains against the greenback,
reflecting investors' increased appetite for risk.
"Risk sentiment is a little better today. We're seeing the
dollar firm against the yen, while the riskier currencies such
as the Aussie, Kiwi, and Canadian dollar are also higher," said
Brian Kim, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Kim added that the BoC's less bearish assessment of the
global economy also helped overall market sentiment.
In mid afternoon New York the euro was 0.1 percent
lower at $1.3131 after surpassing Monday's high to hit $1.3172.
The session low posted at $1.3088.
The euro touched the session high after Spain's bill sales.
Investors were relieved after Spain sold 3.2 billion euros of
12- and 18-month bills, although at much higher yields compared
with a month ago. A far bigger test will come on Thursday, when
Spain sells 10-year and 2-year bonds.
It also drew support from a German ZEW survey that showed
analyst sentiment in Europe's largest economy rising
unexpectedly in April to its highest since June 2010.
But the euro couldn't hold gains despite positive news.
Analysts said the market was still worried about Spain's
precarious fiscal position, and the most important test would
come in an auction of Spanish 10-year debt on Thursday.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields dipped
below 6 percent after jumping on Monday on fears its deficit and
weak economy may force Madrid to seek international help.
"The upside in the euro is still very limited because we
still have the Spanish auction on Thursday, and there's also the
bigger picture," said Ron Simpson, director of FX research at
Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "Nobody is really keen on
Europe right now."
The premium for euro puts, or bets it would fall, rose on
Tuesday to around -2.2 vols, suggesting some
nervousness about the euro zone debt situation. The euro's
risk-reversal skew has steadily worsened since the beginning of
the month, although traders said these are nowhere near panic
levels.
"Confounding, confusing and whipsaw are three words we keep
hearing to describe euro/dollar as it continues to frustrate
attempts to break a near 3-month $1.30-$1.35 range," said Jay
Meisler, founder and co-partner of GlobalView.com in Huntington,
New York.
"Whether it is positioning, an invisible hand or some other
unexplained factor, euro/dollar continues to frustrate."
The euro could face further tests with the G20 and IMF
meetings at the end of this week and the first round of the
French presidential election on April 22.
SPANISH BANKS AT RECORD BORROWING
Compounding Spain's fiscal woes, its banks borrowed a record
316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March,
almost double February's total, as they remained all but
excluded from wholesale credit markets.
The euro was up 0.6 percent at 106.20 yen,
recovering from Monday's trough where it fell to a level not
seen since mid-February.
The euro zone common currency, however, fell 0.3 percent
against sterling and slid 0.2 percent against the
Norwegian crown and 0.1 percent against the Swedish
crown.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, posted steep gains against
the U.S. dollar, with the greenback falling 1 percent to
C$0.9900 with the session low at C$0.9861, a one month
low.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent against the safe-haven yen to
80.85 yen - above a seven-week low of 80.31 hit on
Monday.
Traders said investors didn't want to get caught short the
dollar versus the yen under 81 yen, citing talk this week of
semi-official buying of the dollar below that figure.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar edged up 0.5
percent at US$1.0398 on the positive global sentiment. It cut
earlier losses after Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting
minutes showed it would consider cutting interest rates in May
if data confirmed a benign inflation outlook.
The New Zealand dollar gained 0.2 percent to
US$0.8215.