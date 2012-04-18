* Spanish stocks fall, weighs on euro
* Markets bracing for Spanish bond auction on Thursday
* Sterling rises to 19-mth high vs euro after BoE minutes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 18 The euro fell for a second
straight session against the dollar on Wednesday, as euzo zone
debt worries mounted ahead of bond sale on Thursday in Spain,
seen as testing Madrid's capacity to grapple with financial and
budgetary pressures.
Spain is the fourth largest euro zone economy and the fear
in the market is that its collapse could have a domino effect on
other healthier countries in the region.
The euro was further pressured by gains in sterling, which
posted the biggest gains so far among the major currencies. The
British pound rallied after minutes showed the Bank of England
expressed concern that high inflation could persist into the
medium term. One BoE policymaker, for instance, dropped his
long-standing call for more stimulus.
The fall in Spanish shares also weighed on the euro. Some
strategists said comments from European Central Bank policymaker
Jens Weidmann that countries should not expect the central bank
to tackle rising debt yields by buying government bonds prompted
the weakness in stocks.
"Investors are growing more cautious on the eve of a key
Spanish bond auction on Thursday. That is seen as the taller
hurdle compared to the positive outcome of the bill auction in
Madrid yesterday," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
Spain will auction up to 2.5 billion euros of 2014 and 2022
bonds on Thursday. Any evidence of poor demand and high yields
at the auction would aggravate concerns about Spain's fragile
fiscal position.
Spain projects its economy will contract 1.7 percent this
year as it compresses domestic demand to wrestle its budget
deficit down to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product from 8.5
percent in 2011.
Data showing Spanish banks' bad loans rose to their highest
level since 1994 also spooked investors.. Banks
are facing a new wave of loan defaults and analysts say some may
not survive as the government implements sweeping budget cuts
that add to Spanish households' problems with repaying debt.
In early New York trading, the euro dropped 0.4
percent against the dollar to $1.3072, within sight of a
two-month low of $1.2994 hit briefly last week.
The euro's intra-day bias against the dollar remains neutral
for now, analysts at ActionForex.com said, given that it has
stayed within the $1.2994-$1.3212. On the downside, ActionForex
said a fall below $1.2994 will extend the whole decline from the
$1.3486 multi-month high hit in Feburary to the $1.2625 low
struck in mid-January.
On the upside, however, a break of $1.3212 suggests that the
choppy decline from $1.3486 is merely a correction and is now
complete. ActionForex said the bias will then shift back to the
upside for $1.3385 and an eventual re-test of that $1.3486 peak.
The euro has struggled to rise above $1.32 since early
April. CitiFX Wire said in a note that its traders were looking
to buy the range-bound currency on dips.
Traders also cited selling by Swiss investors after French
President Nicholas Sarkozy said a strong euro hurt exporters and
the euro's exchange rate should be up for discussion with the
ECB.
The euro fell 0.7 percent against the pound to
81.67 pence, its lowest level in 19 months and below reported
options barriers at 82 pence.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro was up slightly at 1.2023
francs. Market participants were on the alert for any
action from the Swiss National Bank to weaken the franc.
Foreign exchange traders earlier cited talk that the SNB
was checking forward rates in the Swiss franc on Wednesday,
which some saw as a signal that policymakers are determined to
enforce their cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro.
.
Meanwhile, the Swedish crown rose to a two-week high against
the euro of 8.8350 crowns after the Riksbank left
rates on hold and said it expected to keep them there for at
least a year.
YEN FALTERS
The dollar rose 0.6 percent against the yen to 81.32
yen. The euro traded up 0.3 percent on the day at
106.35 yen, holding above Monday's low of 104.62 yen.
The yen weakened further after Bank of Japan deputy governor
Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday that the central bank was
ready to ease policy further if necessary to help Japan's
economy recover.
In recent weeks there has been a growing perception in the
market that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not hint at further
easing at its April 24-25 meeting, in contrast to expectations
the Bank of Japan will take fresh easing steps on April 27.
Some analysts said the market was pricing in further easing
too aggressively, opening the door to a rebound in the yen.
"Even if they get 5 trillion yen extra in asset purchases it
probably won't be enough because the market is expecting so
much. We recommend holding dollar/yen shorts going into the
meeting," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura in
London.