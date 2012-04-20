* Euro aided by upbeat German Ifo, G20 near funding
* Trade likely cautious ahead of French vote
* Sterling rises to 5-month high vs dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 20 The euro hit 2-week highs
against the dollar on Friday, on pace for its best weekly
performance since February, after a better-than-expected German
business sentiment survey, but gains could fade on concerns over
Spain's finances and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming French
presidential elections.
The euro also got a boost after a Group of 20 official said
the G20 would pledge to increase the International Monetary
Fund's resources by more than $400 billion to fight the European
debt crisis.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields, however, topped 6
percent for a third time this week, which could keep the euro
constrained within the $1.30-$1.32 range.
"There's a lot of talk about the IMF and the G20 and the
possibility it will get increased resources," said Tom
Fitzpatrick, chief technical strategist at CitiFX in New York.
But he warned of potential headwinds. "Decent price action
on any given day doesn't in and of itself mean anything."
In midday New York trading, the euro was up 0.6
percent at $1.3208, having hit a session high of $1.3224 after
setting off stops above $1.3209. For the week, the euro was up
1.1 percent, on track for its largest weekly gain since Feb. 26.
Still, the euro is within its 3-week neutral range, and it
would take a considerable move higher -- above $1.33 -- before
the longer-term bear trend came into question, said analysts
from TD Securities. "With this in mind, we look for selling
opportunities in any squeeze higher," they said.
Germany's Ifo survey was the clear catalyst for the euro's
earlier gains, with its business climate index rising to 109.9
in April versus a forecast of 109.5.
The report was the latest sign the euro zone's largest
economy continued to outpace the debt-ravaged southern states
and highlighted divergences within the currency bloc.
Concerns about Spain's deficit, banking sector and poor
growth outlook have mounted in recent days, raising the
possibility that Spanish yields could rise to 7 percent -- an
area many see as a tipping point into unaffordable borrowing
costs.
A firm break below $1.30 would eventually open the door to a
test of the euro's 2012 low at $1.2624.
Most analysts, however, expect the euro to remain rangebound
ahead of Sunday's first round of the French vote, but financial
markets were nervous the policies espoused by the expected
eventual winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, could be
detrimental to the economy.
Hollande wants to slap a 75 percent tax rate on income over
1 million euros, a policy he intends to keep in place for many
years in line with France's broad reduction effort.
"The policies that Hollande will introduce are viewed as
aggressive and anti-economy. That could have a negative growth
dynamic for France, and at the moment Europe doesn't need any of
that," said Citi's Fitzpatrick.
The second round of the French election takes place May 6,
the same day as a Greek election and before an Irish referendum
on the fiscal compact on May 31, leaving the euro vulnerable to
a clutch of political risks.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. data on Thursday and expectations
of more monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next week has
left investors reluctant to sell the euro aggressively against
the dollar or yen.
The yen hovered close to its lowest levels against the
dollar in ten days after Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said the central bank would continue powerful monetary
easing until a 1 percent inflation target is in sight.
His words reinforced expectations the bank will ease policy
further at its April 27 meeting.
The dollar stood at 81.59 yen, bringing its April 10
peak of 81.85 yen into focus. The euro hit a 2-week high of
107.99 yen, and was last at 107.79, up 0.5 percent on
the day. It has staged a strong comeback from Monday's trough of
104.60 yen.
Sterling hit a 5-month high against the dollar of
$1.6122 after strong UK retail sales data doused faint
expectations of more monetary stimulus by the Bank of England.
The British pound was last at $1.6127, up 0.5 percent.