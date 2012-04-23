* Euro off two-week high vs dollar but holds support at
$1.3000
* Euro burdened by heavy political, debt auction schedule
* Dutch political worries grow; FOMC, BoJ meetings ahead
NEW YORK, April 23 The euro fell a from two-week
high against the dollar o n M onday on concern the euro zone debt
crisis could engulf European nations as yet relatively
unscathed, with the economic outlook and rising political risks
likely to keep it under pressure.
Analysts said sentiment towards the common currency was
bearish, with most investors looking to sell it on any rally
before debt auctions this week in Italy and the Netherlands.
The Dutch government was on the verge of collapse after it
failed to agree on budget cuts, while Italian bond yields surged
as did French borrowing costs after Socialist Francois Hollande
- who has promised to renegotiate a European budget pact - won
the first round of France's presidential poll.
"The euro is weaker amid increasing political uncertainty,
specifically in Netherlands and France," said Eric Viloria,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com. "The failure of Dutch
austerity talks suggest that early elections are likely and
bring into question the AAA status of the country - one of the
last few remaining in the euro zone."
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.3127, holding below
Friday's peak of $1.3226, according to Reuters, which was logged
after a near 1 percent rally in the week, its best since late
February. It hovered just above near-term support at its 100-day
simple moving average currently at $1.3118.
The euro was also pressured by data showing German
manufacturing unexpectedly shrank at its fastest pace in nearly
three years in April. A contraction in manufacturing and
services also deepened in the euro zone as a whole.
"It has not been a great start for the week for the euro
with German PMI numbers adding to the worries stemming from the
political risk factors," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets in London.
"If bond spreads continue to widen and stock markets come
under more pressure, we could see the euro drop towards $1.3050
rather than head towards $1.3250 in the near term."
Many market participants expect the euro to trade in a range
between $1.3000 and $1.3300, with worries about feeble euro zone
growth likely to dominate sentiment. But analysts said the euro
could fall sharply once it makes a sustained break below strong
chart support at $1.30.
"The euro has been above $1.30 for three months now, so a
move under $1.30 could bring some more participants in," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING in London.
ING forecasts the euro will fall to $1.20 by the end of the
second quarter.
The euro, which lost more than 1.2 percent against the yen
, gained no support from a weekend deal to double the
International Monetary Fund's firepower to contain the debt
crisis.
POLITICAL RISK FACTORS LOOM
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will write to parliament
later on Monday offering the resignation of his cabinet, which
relies on the populist Freedom Party to pass legislation, two
sources told Reuters, spelling the end of a coalition which has
backed the EU's fiscal treaty.
This sparked concerns that political uncertainty could put
into question euro zone states' commitment to austerity
measures, coming on top of growing worries about the shaky state
of Spain's public finances.
The yield spread on triple-A rated Dutch bonds over German
paper moved out to its widest in three years while the Italian
debt yield spread also increased. Both the Netherlands and Italy
hold bond auctions on Tuesday.
Investors were concerned too that a victory in the French
presidential election next month for the Socialist Hollande may
loosen his country's commitment to austerity.
The French run-off vote coincides with a parliamentary
election in Greece, where support for the two main pro-bailout
parties is at historic lows. There is also an Irish referendum
on a euro zone fiscal compact agreement on May 31.
The dollar gained against most major currencies ahead of a
two day Federal Reserve policy meeting to conclude on Wednesday.
Investors are watching to see whether Federal Reserve
policymakers bring forward their projection on when the U.S.
central bank should start raising interest rates.
The dollar shed 0.5 percent against the safe-haven yen to
trade at 81.12 yen. But yen gains were seen as limited
before a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday, which is
expected to adopt fresh easing steps.
"Dollar/yen is consolidating and any drop to 80 yen is a
good level to go long on the dollar for a move to 85 yen," said
Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
managers RWC Capital in London. "We are positioned for that."