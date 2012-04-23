* Euro off two-week high vs dollar but holds support at
$1.3000
* Euro burdened by heavy political, debt auction schedule
* Dutch political worries grow; FOMC, BoJ meetings ahead
NEW YORK, April 23 The euro slid from two-week
high against the dollar o n M onday on concern the euro zone debt
crisis could spread to European nations so far thought to be
safe, with the economic outlook and rising political risks
likely to keep it under pressure.
Analysts said sentiment towards the common currency was
bearish, with most investors looking to sell it on any rally
before debt auctions this week in Italy and the Netherlands.
Italian bond yields surged as did French borrowing costs
after Socialist Francois Hollande - who has promised to
renegotiate a European budget pact - won the first round of
France's presidential poll.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday he has
tendered his cabinet's resignation to the Dutch Queen, adding
that she will consider it and has asked in the meantime for the
government to keep doing whatever was in the country's interest.
.
"The euro is weaker amid increasing political uncertainty,
specifically in the Netherlands and France," said Eric Viloria,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com. "The failure of Dutch
austerity talks suggest that early elections are likely and
bring into question the AAA status of the country - one of the
last few remaining in the euro zone."
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.3129, holding below
Friday's peak of $1.3226, according to Reuters, which was logged
after a near 1 percent rally in the week, its best since late
February. Its decline to session lows after the Dutch
resignation news pushed it below support at its 100-day simple
moving average currently at $1.3118.
The euro was also pressured by data showing German
manufacturing unexpectedly shrank at its fastest pace in nearly
three years in April. A contraction in manufacturing and
services also deepened in the euro zone as a whole.
Many market participants expect the euro to trade in a range
between $1.3000 and $1.3300, with worries about feeble euro zone
growth likely to dominate sentiment. But analysts said the euro
could fall sharply once it makes a sustained break below strong
chart support at $1.30.
"The euro has been above $1.30 for three months now, so a
move under $1.30 could bring some more participants in," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING in London.
ING forecasts the euro will fall to $1.20 by the end of the
second quarter.
The euro, which lost 1.1 percent against the yen,
gained no support from a weekend deal to double the
International Monetary Fund's firepower to contain the debt
crisis.
POLITICAL RISK FACTORS LOOM
The news from the Netherlands was not unexpected but sparks
concerns that political uncertainty could put into question euro
zone states' commitment to austerity measures, coming on top of
growing worries about the shaky state of Spain's public
finances.
The yield spread on triple-A rated Dutch bonds over German
paper moved out to its widest in three years while the Italian
debt yield spread also increased. Both the Netherlands and Italy
hold bond auctions on Tuesday.
Investors were concerned too that a victory in the French
presidential election next month for the Socialist Hollande may
loosen his country's commitment to austerity.
President Nicolas Sarkozy is the first sitting president to find
himself behind after the first round.
The French run-off vote coincides with a parliamentary
election in Greece, where support for the two main pro-bailout
parties is at historic lows. There is also an Irish referendum
on a euro zone fiscal compact agreement on May 31.
The dollar gained against most major currencies ahead of a
two day Federal Reserve policy meeting to conclude on Wednesday.
Investors are watching to see whether Fed policymakers bring
forward their projection on when the U.S. central bank should
start raising interest rates.
"The U.S. central bank has already vowed to leave its key
fed funds rate super-low over the coming years to strengthen a
pedestrian recovery, putting the main emphasis for traders on
its accompanying statement and its fresh forecasts on growth and
inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar shed 0.5 percent against the safe-haven yen to
trade at 81.15 yen. But yen gains were seen as limited
before a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday, which is
expected to adopt fresh easing steps.