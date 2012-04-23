* Euro off two-week high vs dollar but holds support at $1.3000 * Euro burdened by heavy political, debt auction schedule * Dutch political worries grow; FOMC, BoJ meetings ahead NEW YORK, April 23 The euro slid from two-week high against the dollar o n M onday on concern the euro zone debt crisis could spread to European nations so far thought to be safe, with the economic outlook and rising political risks likely to keep it under pressure. Analysts said sentiment towards the common currency was bearish, with most investors looking to sell it on any rally before debt auctions this week in Italy and the Netherlands. Italian bond yields surged as did French borrowing costs after Socialist Francois Hollande - who has promised to renegotiate a European budget pact - won the first round of France's presidential poll. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday he has tendered his cabinet's resignation to the Dutch Queen, adding that she will consider it and has asked in the meantime for the government to keep doing whatever was in the country's interest. . "The euro is weaker amid increasing political uncertainty, specifically in the Netherlands and France," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com. "The failure of Dutch austerity talks suggest that early elections are likely and bring into question the AAA status of the country - one of the last few remaining in the euro zone." The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.3129, holding below Friday's peak of $1.3226, according to Reuters, which was logged after a near 1 percent rally in the week, its best since late February. Its decline to session lows after the Dutch resignation news pushed it below support at its 100-day simple moving average currently at $1.3118. The euro was also pressured by data showing German manufacturing unexpectedly shrank at its fastest pace in nearly three years in April. A contraction in manufacturing and services also deepened in the euro zone as a whole. Many market participants expect the euro to trade in a range between $1.3000 and $1.3300, with worries about feeble euro zone growth likely to dominate sentiment. But analysts said the euro could fall sharply once it makes a sustained break below strong chart support at $1.30. "The euro has been above $1.30 for three months now, so a move under $1.30 could bring some more participants in," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING in London. ING forecasts the euro will fall to $1.20 by the end of the second quarter. The euro, which lost 1.1 percent against the yen, gained no support from a weekend deal to double the International Monetary Fund's firepower to contain the debt crisis. POLITICAL RISK FACTORS LOOM The news from the Netherlands was not unexpected but sparks concerns that political uncertainty could put into question euro zone states' commitment to austerity measures, coming on top of growing worries about the shaky state of Spain's public finances. The yield spread on triple-A rated Dutch bonds over German paper moved out to its widest in three years while the Italian debt yield spread also increased. Both the Netherlands and Italy hold bond auctions on Tuesday. Investors were concerned too that a victory in the French presidential election next month for the Socialist Hollande may loosen his country's commitment to austerity. President Nicolas Sarkozy is the first sitting president to find himself behind after the first round. The French run-off vote coincides with a parliamentary election in Greece, where support for the two main pro-bailout parties is at historic lows. There is also an Irish referendum on a euro zone fiscal compact agreement on May 31. The dollar gained against most major currencies ahead of a two day Federal Reserve policy meeting to conclude on Wednesday. Investors are watching to see whether Fed policymakers bring forward their projection on when the U.S. central bank should start raising interest rates. "The U.S. central bank has already vowed to leave its key fed funds rate super-low over the coming years to strengthen a pedestrian recovery, putting the main emphasis for traders on its accompanying statement and its fresh forecasts on growth and inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. The dollar shed 0.5 percent against the safe-haven yen to trade at 81.15 yen. But yen gains were seen as limited before a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday, which is expected to adopt fresh easing steps.