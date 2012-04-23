* Euro burdened by heavy political, debt auction schedule
* Dutch political worries grow; FOMC, BoJ meetings ahead
* Euro holds support at $1.3000
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 23 The euro slid against the
dollar on Monday after two days of gains, rattled by poor euro
zone data and concerns that the region's debt crisis could
spread to healthier European nations amid a breakdown in Dutch
budget negotiations.
Analysts said sentiment toward the common currency was
bearish, with most investors looking to sell on any rally before
debt auctions this week in Italy and the Netherlands.
After officials in the Netherlands failed to agree on budget
cuts, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he tendered his
government's resignation. Analysts said the Netherlands needs to
reach an agreement on budget cuts to avoid a sharp rise in
borrowing costs similar to what Spain has suffered.
The budget impasse could also threaten the Netherlands'
triple-A debt rating, analysts said.
Private data showing Germany's manufacturing sector
contracted at the fastest pace in nearly three years in April
also pressured the euro. A contraction in manufacturing and
services also deepened in the euro zone as a whole.
"By far, the bigger story for FX markets in 2012 should be
the scale of euro zone growth underperformance. Today's large
fall in the German manufacturing PMI is just a taste of things
to come," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist
at Westpac in New York.
Italian bond yields surged, as did French borrowing costs
after Socialist Francois Hollande won the first round of
France's presidential poll. Hollande has promised to renegotiate
a European budget pact .
In late afternoon trading, the euro fell 0.5 percent to
$1.3151, holding below Friday's two-week high of $1.3226,
according to Reuters. The euro hit session lows after the Dutch
resignation news pushed it below support at its 100-day simple
moving average, currently $1.3118.
Many market participants expect the euro to trade in a range
between $1.3000 and $1.3300, with worries about feeble euro zone
growth likely to dominate sentiment. Analysts, however, said the
euro could fall sharply if it makes a sustained break below
strong chart support at $1.30.
Other euro-linked assets also fell on Monday. The
CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF was down 0.5 percent at
$130.90, which lifted the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index
by 4 percent to 10.27. The euro VIX index measures the
market's expectation of 30-day volatility of the U.S.
dollar/euro rate by applying the VIX methodology to options on
the CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF.
On the charts, the euro has been carving out a
head-and-shoulders top over the past two months, with gains
repeatedly unfolding in three-wave, counter-trend moves, and
declines have been impulsive, said MacNeill Curry, technical
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
For instance, he said Friday's highs in euro/dollar at
$1.3228 looks to have completed a wave two, "indicating weakness
should accelerate sharply in the sessions ahead." Curry said key
euro support was at $1.3042/45, ahead of $1.30.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.9 percent to 106.75 yen
, gaining no support from a weekend deal to double the
International Monetary Fund's firepower to contain the debt
crisis. Analysts said while the IMF managed to raise more than
$400 billion, the new funds were well below the target of $600
billion and came with requests for further oversight.
POLITICAL RISK FACTORS LOOM
Although the news from the Netherlands was not unexpected,
it sparked concerns that political uncertainty could put into
question euro zone states' commitment to austerity measures,
coming on top of growing worries about the shaky state of
Spain's public finances.
The yield spread on triple-A-rated Dutch bonds over German
paper moved out to its widest point in three years, while the
Italian debt yield spread also increased. Both the Netherlands
and Italy hold bond auctions on Tuesday.
Investors were concerned, too, that a victory in the French
presidential election next month for the Socialist Hollande
could loosen France's commitment to austerity.
President Nicolas Sarkozy is the first sitting president to find
himself behind after the first round of elections.
The French run-off vote coincides with a parliamentary
election in Greece, where support for the two main pro-bailout
parties is at historic lows. There is also an Irish referendum
on a euro zone fiscal compact agreement on May 31.
The dollar, meanwhile, gained against most major currencies
ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting that begins on
Tuesday. Investors are watching to see whether Fed policymakers
bring forward their projection on when the U.S. central bank
should start raising interest rates.
The dollar index was last up 0.2 percent at 79.384.
The dollar shed 0.5 percent against the safe-haven yen to
trade at 81.13 yen. Yen gains were seen as limited before
a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday, at which it is
expected to adopt fresh easing steps.