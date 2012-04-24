* Euro rallies but outlook clouded by political risks
* Dutch auction sees reasonable demand
* Two-day FOMC meeting to start later Tuesday
NEW YORK, April 24 The euro rallied against the
dollar on Tuesday after two U.S. housing reports raised optimism
about the U.S. economic recovery and in turn stoked risked
tolerance against the backdrop of a two-day policy meeting at
the U.S. central bank.
The euro was already bid after a debt sale in the
Netherlands saw demand from investors a day after the Dutch
government's collapse in a crisis over budget cuts. As
institutional investors stepped in to buy the euro after the
U.S. data, others who had bet against the European currency
reversed positions. The move higher then fed on itself.
A closely watched survey showed U.S. home prices rose for
the first time in 10 months, in an encouraging sign the battered
sector is starting to stabilize.
A separate report showed U.S. single-family home sales
dropped in March to their lowest level in four months, but the
reading still beat analysts' expectations and the government
said sales in prior months were higher than initially thought.
"We're really seeing the euro gain a footing," said David
Song, currency analyst at DailyFX. "Market participants are
taking on more risk on the positive housing data."
The euro was last 0.3 percent higher at $1.3194
after climbing as high as $1.3218, according to Reuters data.
The currency, however, remains in the range of roughly
between $1.30 and $1.33 it has kept since early April. Traders
reported a slew of offers to sell the euro at $1.3230 which
could cap further gains.
DailyFX's Song cautioned investors should expect volatility
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement to be
released on Wednesday. The Fed will begin its two-day meeting
later on Tuesday. While a high bar has been set for another
round of stimulus, the market will nonetheless be keeping a
close watch on policy makers given the still fragile U.S.
economic recovery.
And despite the good news in the U.S. housing market,
investors remained clearly focused on problems in Europe.
"The most closely watched event was the Dutch auction
following the recent political developments in the Netherlands,"
said Mark McCormick, G-10 currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York. "The total of 2 billion euros sold falls
short the maximum target of 2.5 billion euros but yields in the
secondary market are down."
The Netherlands, one of the euro zone's few remaining
AAA-rated economies, sold 1.995 billion euros of two- and
25-year government bonds, roughly in the middle of its target
range. The previous day, Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned
following a dispute with the populist Freedom Party over
spending cuts needed to meet European Union budget limits.
MOODY'S
Ratings agency Moody's said the collapse of the Dutch
government after failing to agree on austerity cuts was
credit-negative, although it maintained the country's triple-A
rating. Last week, Fitch warned it was on the
verge of taking negative action on the rating.
The failure of the Dutch government could also add another
complicating factor for the euro zone as a whole.
"Another implication of the collapse of the Dutch government
is that it could create some difficulties in ratifying the euro
zone Fiscal Compact," said Brown Brothers Harriman's McCormick.
Many investors also showed concern about events in France
where Socialist Francois Hollande - who has promised to
renegotiate a European budget pact - won the first round of
France's presidential poll on Sunday.
The second round of the French presidential election is on
May 6, the same day that Greece elects a new government, while
Ireland faces a referendum on the European Union fiscal compact
later in May.
"As we move into May and June we could see further
volatility and turmoil," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
RBA WATCH
The Australian dollar hit a two-week low against the U.S.
dollar after soft inflation data fueled expectations of interest
rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie was down 0.1 percent at US$1.0306, but off
the session low, on data showing Australian consumer prices
climbed less than expected last quarter while underlying
inflation posted the smallest rise in a decade.
The safe-haven yen was broadly steady, trading close to flat
against the U.S. dollar at 81.14 yen.