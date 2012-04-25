* Euro reaches three-week high vs dollar before Fed
statement
* Sterling falls from seven-month peak after UK GDP
contracts
* Dollar falls vs yen after U.S. durable goods data
NEW YORK, April 25 The euro rose to a three-week
high against a weaker dollar on Wednesday ahead of a policy
statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with lower euro zone
peripheral bond yields helping to allay concerns about the
outlook for the euro zone.
Traders expected the Federal Reserve to restate its
intention to keep rates near zero throughout 2014 and possibly
hint at more easing, especially after recent weaker jobs data.
However, traders expected gains in the euro to be limited as
the currency remained vulnerable to budget problems and
political uncertainty in several euro zone countries.
The dollar extended losses against the yen on Wednesday
after data indicated demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods dropped by the most in three years in March and a gauge of
business spending plans fell, suggesting factory activity lost
momentum as the first quarter ended. ID:nL2E8FNDPZ]
"Market participants will remain focused on any changes to
the (Fed) statement, given that the Fed decision will have
incorporated updated forecasts for inflation, employment and
growth," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto. "The press conference should see Fed Chair Bernanke
remain cautious on the economic outlook given the moderate pace
of growth, the elevated level of unemployment, and the fiscal
uncertainties as we head toward year-end. "
The euro rose as high as $1.3235, according to
Reuters data, supported by relief as successful debt auctions on
Tuesday sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian bonds lower.
It was last at $1.3205, up 0.1 percent on the day.
But investors are waiting for the Fed statement at 12.30
p.m. EDT and accompanying news conference later on Wednesday.
Some analysts said a more hawkish statement, pointing to
improvements in the economy and dimming chances of more
stimulus, would come as a surprise and could give the dollar a
strong boost.
The German government sticking to its growth forecasts and
backed the European Central Bank in returning to a "normal mode"
of monetary policy also benefited the euro.
This offset a sale of German 30-year bonds that was
technically uncovered as record low yields dampened demand for
the safe-haven paper.
"Euro/dollar is gradually drifting lower but not as quickly
as many in the market thought, possibly because peripheral
yields haven't risen too much," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
STERLING FALLS
Sterling fell from a seven-month high against the
dollar after data unexpectedly showed the UK economy slid into
recession after contracting during the first quarter.
This curbed demand for the UK currency, which has attracted
strong support recently as an alternative to the euro during
heightened concerns about budget problems in Spain and other
smaller euro zone economies.
Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.6107 while the
euro rose 0.3 percent against the pound.
The dollar, which also fell to a three-week low versus the
Swiss franc, weakened 0.1 percent against the
low-yielding Japanese yen to 81.24 yen, though it stayed
above the previous session's one-week trough.
"We did get a move lower in the dollar against the yen and
euro (after the durable goods data), but that should be
short-lived because we have the Fed this afternoon," said
Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo
in New York.
Analysts said the yen could come under pressure as market
players position for a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday, when it
is expected to increase asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion).